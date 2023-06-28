Carbon Fiber Market Projected to Reach CAGR of 10.8% Forecast by 2028, Trends, Future Scope and Top Key Player

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand from aerospace and defense sector and increasing use in manufacture of vehicle components are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Carbon Fiber Market Size – USD 5.65 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.8%, Market Trends – New technological advancements” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Carbon Fiber Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Carbon Fiber market on a global and regional level. The Report includes the approximate study of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, opportunity, business strategies, procedures, etc.

The report supplies a comprehensive analysis of business aspects like global Carbon Fiber market size, recent technological advances, and inventions. The research report consists of an introduction of the market, key players, opportunities, restraints, product and type classification, and overall market analysis.

The global carbon fiber market size is expected to reach USD 12.93 Billion and register a robust revenue CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for carbon fiber from aerospace and defense sector as well as from automotive, marine, and sports industries and sectors. Carbon fibers are strong and highly durable to stress, which makes the material highly dependable for a variety of critical and simple applications and products.

Aircraft operating in aviation and defense sectors require strength and need to be light weight to function efficiently. The advantages and benefits associated with carbon fiber such as high tensile strength, lightweight, high stress resistance, corrosion resistance, and flexibility makes the material ideal for manufacturing of high end aircraft and related parts and components. High demand for next generation single-aisle aircrafts is another factor driving steady growth of the market. High end automobile manufacturers such as Bentley and BMW use carbon fibers in exterior components such as bumpers, bonnets, and front ends of vehicles. New technological advancements in the field of carbon fiber is also propelling market growth due to adoption of this material in an expanding range of applications and areas.

The report aims to provide a determining analysis of the market competition to help the user make a pivotal business analysis. The complete portfolios of the key companies, including their production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, growth rate, along with their business strategies and technological developments, have been discussed in the report. The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Toray Industries Inc.

SGL Group, Hexcel Corporation

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Teijin Limited

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Solvay

Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd.

Hyosung, and DowAksa

Key Highlights From Report:

In January 2019, Bombardier Aerostructures and Engineering Services entered into an agreement with Teijin. The purpose of this agreement was to acquire TENAX carbon fiber material from Bombardier Aerostuctures and Engineering Services.

Europe accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global market in 2020, which is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. This can be attributed to presence of high end automobile manufacturers as well as major aircraft manufacturers in countries in the region.

The aerospace and defense segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. This growth can be attributed to wide usage of carbon fibers in aviation and defense sector owing to lightweight and high strength properties, which in turn increases fuel efficiency and maneuverability of aircraft in flight. Moreover, key players such as Airbus and Boeing have started using carbon fiber composites to build aircraft bodies.

The research study also focuses on a comprehensive analysis of market trends, driving factors and constraints affecting the market growth, and opportunities for business development and expansion.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation based on types and applications.

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

PAN–based Carbon Fiber

Pitch–based Carbon Fiber

Rayon–based Carbon Fiber

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Continuous Carbon Fiber

Long Carbon Fiber

Short Carbon Fiber

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Wind Energy

Sporting Goods

Electrical & Electronics

Civil Engineering

Pipe & Tank

Marine

Others (medical, oil & gas, 3D printing, high speed & metro train, hydrogen gas storage, electrode for batteries)

The research study on the global Carbon Fiber market provides a complete detail-oriented assessment of this market and provides an accurate evaluation of market tendencies such as revenue estimations and shares, current market value, future market valuation, and market size over the forecast years. The report focuses on the evaluation of the given market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report provides details of the market considering the geographical landscape that includes North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Some Important Points Answered in this Carbon Fiber Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the Carbon Fiber market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the Carbon Fiber.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2023–2032

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing incidence of breast cancer

4.2.2.2. Increasing awareness on early oncological detection testing

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of reliable biomarkers

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Carbon Fiber Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Carbon Fiber Market By Circulating Biomarker Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Carbon Fiber Market Regional Outlook

7.1. Carbon Fiber Market share By Region, 2023–2032

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.6. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

8.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

8.3. Competitor’s Positioning

8.4. Strategy Benchmarking

8.5. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Company

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Circulating Biomarker & Service Offerings

9.1.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.1.4. Financials

9.1.5. Emergen Research Insights

