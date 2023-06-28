Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems to Reach USD 2.69 Billion in 2032 at a CAGR of 8.0% |Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cranial fixation & stabilization systems market size was USD 1.24 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of road accidents, rising prevalence of neurological disorders, and technological advancements in cranial fixation & stabilization systems are some of the key factors driving the market revenue growth. In addition, increasing government initiatives in healthcare is contributing significantly to revenue growth of the market.

Increasing prevalence of nerve injuries and disorders is contributing significantly to revenue growth of the market. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorder and Strokes, peripheral nerve disorders are prevalent in more than 100 different varieties. They can influence a single nerve or several organs and cause other illnesses, such as diabetic nerve issues. Some other disorders such as Guillain-Barre syndrome, carpal tunnel syndrome, or thoracic outlet syndrome, developed following a viral infection and are caused by the compression of nerves respectively.

Furthermore, technological advancements in cranial fixation & stabilization systems are raising their demand. As a result, nowadays, outcomes are frequently insufficient, leading to less-than-ideal aesthetic effects. A multi-atlas of healthy cases can now be utilized for determining an appropriate cranial shape for each patient, and advanced algorithms can be used to decide the best way to restore the natural form of calvaria. To ensure correct translation of the preoperative virtual plan into the operating room during surgery, several technologies are available. To help with osteotomy and remodeling, cutting guidelines and templates that are patient-specific can be created. The implantation and fixation of the remodeled bone can then be aided in real-time by intraoperative navigation and augmented reality visualization. And finally, intraoperative surgical result assessment and postoperative patient follow-up are made possible by 3D imagery.

However, lack of awareness in developing countries is hampering revenue growth of the market. Individuals also neglect the seriousness of neurological disorders such as epilepsy, neuromuscular disorders, autism, and cerebral palsy, for which the illness stays underdiagnosed in many spots, which also might hamper overall market revenue growth. Less trained healthcare personnel are also another factor that can restrain revenue growth of the market.

Top Companies Covered In This Report:

B. Braun SE, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Integra LifeSciences, Amendia, JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION., Changzhou Huida Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., NEOS Surgery S.L., KLS Martin Group

Detailed Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cranial fixation system

Screws

Plates

Meshes

Cranial stabilization system

Horseshoe headrests

Skull clamps

Accessories

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Resorbable Fixation Systems

Non-Resorbable Fixation Systems

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

Key Region/Countries are Classified as Follows:

◘ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

◘ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

◘ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

◘ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

◘ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

