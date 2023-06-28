KnitPro launched a new line of Hand-Dyed Yarns with Symfonie
KnitPro introduces Symfonie yarns, a new line of hand-dyed fibers designed by knitters and crocheters for creatives.DELHI, INDIA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Symfonie yarns, the new line of hand-dyed fibers is a dreamchild of the lifelong knitters and crocheters on our team.
Both a labor of love and a quest to supply creatives everywhere, the curated collection of hand-dyed yarns comes straight from our hands to yours. Developed in the brand new environmentally-sound dye studio after detailed research and experimentation with dyeing by some of the best dyers working in our facility, the yarns are every fiber lover’s dream come true.
Inspired by the vitality of the extraordinary Indian culture, the curated collection offers the highest quality and affordably priced hand-dyed yarns possible. Designed for various knitting and crochet projects, the yarn comes in a wide palate of semi-solid and variegated shades.
The novelties of the collection include:
Viva: Ideal for everything from lightweight garments and accessories to home-décor comforts like pillows and throws, the Superwash Merino in DK weight is a versatile machine-washable yarn and includes more than 60 semisolid and variegated hues. The generous 240 yards (220 meters) in each 100 gm skein is a prime example of beauty with true value.
Terra: Designed for extra-durability, the Superwash Merino & Nylon Sock Yarn in fingering weight is a beautiful and strong blend of 75% merino and 25% nylon. Ideal for the multitudes of knitters and crocheters making socks—as well as other projects, this machine-washable yarn is available in 15 colors along with 10 new variegated hues, each in a bountiful 415-yard (380-meter) skein.
Luna: Inspired by precious gemstones, including rubies, emeralds, and sapphires, as well as the semiprecious minerals that adorn India’s temples and shrines, the Merino & Silk in DK weight is a beautiful yarn that shimmers with light.
This 75% merino wool and 25% silk blend comes in 16 colors. Shimmering in the light, one skein is 200 yards (182 meters) of pure romance.
Flora: Naturally dyed using plant-based dyes, this Superwash Merino in DK weight is a versatile machine-washable yarn and includes 6 semi-solid colors. Each skein of this DK-weight yarn delivers 240 yards (220 meters) of pure, enduring color.
All the yarns are mulesing free. In addition, all the fibers and dyes used for the making of yarns have earned OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification. They meet, or exceed, OEKO-TEX’s global standards and can be worn next to the skin safely.
KnitPro is proud to be an inclusive company that supports the rights of all its workers and contributes to the healthcare and education of their families. A strong advocate of women’s fair wage employment, the family-owned company is located in an eco-compliant facility in Jaipur, India.
For more information visit - https://www.symfonieyarns.com/
KnitPro International
KnitPro International
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube