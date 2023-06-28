2030| Protein Chip Market Size and Share to Reach at USD 1370.49 Million at a CAGR of 7.5%
Increasing prevalence of cancer globally is a key factor driving global certified protein chip market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global protein chip market size is expected to reach USD 1370.49 Million at a steady revenue CAGR of 7.5% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Protein chip market revenue growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer globally. Cancer, as one of the most taxing diseases, necessitates functional research in order to comprehend its complicated and heterogeneous nature.
The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current Protein Chip Market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.
According to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Protein chip market revenue growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer globally. Cancer, as one of the most taxing diseases, necessitates functional research in order to comprehend its complicated and heterogeneous nature. Microarray is a sophisticated technology that allows for diagnosis of thousands of genes or RNA products at the same time on a single platform. Proteome chip technology is a unique high-throughput approach for probing a large number of proteins, and it has proven to be a useful tool in cancer research and detection.
You Can Download Free Sample Copy Of The Report at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1071
Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Protein Chip market.
Some Key Highlights of the Report:
On 5 January 2022, Illumina and SomaLogic signed a final co-development agreement to deliver the SomaScan Proteomics Assay to Illumina's existing and future high-throughput Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) platforms.
This collaboration will help to accelerate fast-growing high-throughput segment of the proteomics market. Researchers can more effectively and efficiently make biological linkages from genetic sequence (genotype) to cellular function (phenotype) with the scale and speed of Illumina NGS technology, accelerating potential for therapeutic impact.
Analytical microarrays segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to its various benefits offered. In order to evaluate binding affinities, specificities, and levels of protein expression, analytical microarrays are routinely used to profile a complex combination of proteins.
Some of the major companies profiled in the global market report include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, Illumina, Inc., Merck KGaA, Arrayit Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Quotient, RayBiotech Life, Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.
Browse complete report description and visit our website @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/protein-chip-market
Segmentation:
Emergen Research has segmented the global protein chip market on the basis of technology, application, end-use, and region:
· Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)
Analytical Microarrays
Functional Protein Microarrays
Reverse Phase Protein Microarrays
· Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)
Diagnostics
Proteomics
Antibody Characterization
· End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)
Hospitals & Clinics
Diagnostic Laboratories
Academic & Research Institutes
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Research Methodology
Market Overview
Regional Landscape
Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Types
Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Applications
Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions
North America Market Analysis and Forecast
Europe Market Analysis and Forecast
Asia Pacific Market Analysis and Forecast
Latin America Market Analysis and Forecast
Middle East & Africa Market Analysis and Forecast
Competitive Landscape
Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1071
In conclusion, the Protein Chip Market report is an exhaustive database that will help readers formulate lucrative strategies. The Protein Chip Market report studies the latest economic scenario with value, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, challenges, demand and supply ratio, production capacity, import/export status, growth rate, and others. Additionally, the report also undertakes SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to study the leading companies.
Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:
Agricultural Nanotechnology Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-nanotechnology-market
Plant Based Sweeteners Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plant-based-sweeteners-market
Borescope Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/borescope-market
Commerce Cloud Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/commerce-cloud-market
Hypercholesterolemia Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hypercholesterolemia-market
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-market
Bluetooth 5.0 Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bluetooth-5-market
Bio Decontamination Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bio-decontamination-market
Aircraft Landing Gear Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aircraft-landing-gear-market
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn