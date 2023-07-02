Nation's Premier Bob Seger Tribute Band Beautiful Loser, Welcomes Longtime KC & The Sunshine Band Singer to their Lineup

With an already impressive lineup including current or former members with Jack Bruce, Todd Rundgren & Alan Parsons Project, this Band gets even better!

I could not be more excited to add Maria to this already great band. Her voice and her presence will further elevate Beautiful Loser.” — Tom Porter, Band Leader/Manager

DEERFIELD BEACH, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- BEAUTIFUL LOSER...The Nation's Premiere Bob Seger Tribute Band is very proud to announce that singer Maria De Crescenzo has joined the already impressive lineup.Maria, in addition to her other musical accomplishments, is probably most well known as the longtime vocalist with the Legendary KC and The Sunshine Band Bob Seger was known for his live performances and part of that signature Bob Seger vibe that millions of fans loved was the strong female backing vocals. Maria De Crescenzo will bring that edge to Beautiful Loser, helping cement the band’s reputation as the nation's premiere Bob Seger Tribute Band.Based in South Florida, Beautiful Loser includes some of South Florida's best musicians, including members of Alan Parsons Project and Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame members Todd Rundgren and Jack Bruce. With Kentucky native Ken Hurley as Mr. Bob Seger, this 8-piece band which features an amazing horn section, sounds and feels like a Bob Seger show.You can see this for yourself on July 19 at the historic Athens Theatre in DeLand, Florida. Visit www.Bob-Seger.com to check for upcoming performance dates or to inquire about booking the band.

Beautiful Loser Live