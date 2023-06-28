Prime Minister meets Chinese friendship scholars in Beijing

VIETNAM, June 28 -

BEIJING — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with a delegation of Chinese friendship scholars who supported Việt Nam during the past two resistance wars as well as the current national construction in Beijing on Wednesday as part of his official visit to the country.

The delegation was led by Vice President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) Yuan Mindao.

The Chinese scholars highlighted the mutual support between the two neighbouring countries during difficult periods, saying the friendship, cultivated by Presidents Hồ Chí Minh and Mao Zedong, is an invaluable asset shared by the two countries and peoples forever.

The Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership has been developing fruitfully and healthily, they said.

The CPAFFC and the China-Việt Nam Friendship Association have maintained good relations with the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the Việt Nam-China Friendship Association, and organised various cultural exchanges and festivals, contributing to promoting people-to-people exchanges, the scholars continued.

They noted that the CPAFFC has also coordinated with the VUFO in promoting exchanges and cooperation between Vietnamese and Chinese localities.

PM Chinh thanked the Chinese scholars for their sentiments to Việt Nam, and affirmed that the great friendship between the two countries was sourced from sentiments between Presidents Hồ Chí Minh and Mao Zedong.

He suggested the CPAFFC, the China-Việt Nam Friendship Association, the VUFO and the Việt Nam-China Friendship Association preserve historical documents and work to enhance the friendship between the two countries.

He urged the Chinese scholars to contribute more to the Việt Nam-China relationship with practical actions. — VNS