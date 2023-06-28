Preqin honors market leaders across private capital and hedge funds
Leading data and insights provider announces inaugural award winners
/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preqin, the global leader empowering the alternatives community with essential data and insight, announced the 2023 winners of the 2023 Preqin Awards. The inaugural awards recognize market leaders and top industry performers across private capital and hedge funds that are shaping and transforming the alternative assets industry globally.
The 2023 Preqin Awards celebrate excellence across a variety of categories, with firms being awarded at an asset class and strategy level for private capital performance, hedge fund performance, and private capital fundraising.
Joseph Borda, SVP, Head of Fund Manager Data, at Preqin, says: “Congratulations to all the winners as this is a very well-deserved achievement! Since 2003, Preqin has empowered the finance community to make better decisions by providing critical industry data and intelligence.
“Our team of 500+ multilingual researchers – supported by cutting-edge technology – ensure that our data is accurate, timely, and insightful. And for the first time in our twenty-year history, we are delighted to use our quality data to recognize the leading firms in the private capital and hedge funds space.”
2023 Preqin Award winners
Hedge fund awards by strategy (Global)
Best Equity Strategy Hedge Fund
- Winner: Toscafund
Best Credit Strategies Hedge Fund
- Winner: Fiera Capital
Best Macro Strategies (excl. Managed Futures/CTA) Hedge Fund
- Winner: Water Wood Capital Management Limited
Best Managed Futures/CTA Fund
- Winner: Millburn Ridgefield Corporation
Best Event Driven Strategies Hedge Fund
- Winner: Polus Capital Management
Best Relative Value Strategies Hedge Fund
- Winner: Sage Capital
Best Multi-Strategy Hedge Fund
- Winner: Itau Asset Management
Private capital performance awards by asset class (America/Europe)
Top Performing Private Equity Fund Manager
- American Winner: Ampersand Capital Partners
- European Winner: Synova
Top Performing Private Debt Fund Manager
- American Winner: Ironwood Capital
- European Winner: Arcmont Asset Management
Top Performing Venture Capital Fund Manager
- American Winner: Battery Ventures
- European Winner: Dawn Capital
Top Performing Real Estate Fund Manager
- American Winner: Eastham Capital
- European Winner: NREP
Top Performing Infrastructure Fund Manager
- American Winner: Harbert Management Corporation
- European Winner: iCON Infrastructure
Private capital performance awards by strategy (America/Europe)
Top Performing Buyout Fund Manager
- American Winner: Veritas Capital
- European Winner: Synova
Top Performing Growth Fund Manager
- American Winner: Ampersand Capital Partners
- European Winner: Keensight Capital
Top Performing Fund of Fund Manager
- American Winner: Cross Creek
- European Winner: Altamar Capital Partners
Top Performing Venture (General) Fund Manager
- American Winner: DBL Partners
- European Winner: Dawn Capital
Top Performing Direct Lending Fund Manager
- American Winner: Chambers Energy Capital
- European Winner: Arcmont Asset Management
Top Performing Infrastructure Core & Core Plus Fund Manager
- American Winner: Grain Management
- European Winner: iCON Infrastructure
Top Performing Infrastructure Opportunistic + Value Added Fund Manager
- American Winner: Morgan Stanley
- European Winner: Antin Infrastructure Partners
Top Performing Real Estate Core & Core Plus Fund Manager
- American Winner: Blue Owl Capital
- European Winner: Swiss Life Asset Managers Nordic
Top Performing Real Estate Opportunistic + Value Added Fund Manager
- American Winner: Blue Heron Asset Management
- European Winner: Nordika
Top Performing Secondaries Manager
- American Winner: Greenspring Associates
- European Winner: Hollyport Capital
Private capital fundraising awards by fundraising growth (America/Europe)
Top Private Equity Fund Series
- American Winner: Westcap Management
- European Winner: Summa Equity
Top Private Debt Fund Series
- American Winner: Firmament
- European Winner: CVC
Top Venture Capital Fund Series
- American Winner: Aligned Partners
- European Winner: Pi Labs
Top Real Estate Fund Series
- American Winner: Prime Group Holdings
- European Winner: EQT
Private capital fundraising awards by largest first-time fund (America/Europe)
Top Private Equity Fund
- American Winner: BayPine
- European Winner: Nextalia
Top Venture Capital Fund
- American Winner: Haun Ventures
- European Winner: ECBF
Top Real Estate Fund
- American Winner: Breakthrough Properties
- European Winner: RedTree Capital
Awards methodology
In order to determine the winner for each category for the 2023 Preqin Awards, Preqin employed a rigorous and proprietary methodology, with the exclusive use of data from Preqin Pro, the firm’s alternative assets data platform. Further information on the methodology can be found here: Preqin Awards hedge funds methodology and Preqin Awards private capital methodology.
Preqin Awards are compiled using public domain information and data reported to Preqin by the participants; they are not independently verified or assessed. Preqin cannot therefore guarantee the accuracy of the information provided.
If you intend to refer to your standing in marketing materials, you may only do so if you repeat the above statement within the materials.
The information provided is updated and corrected from time to time, so please ensure you check our service for the most recent data.
Notes to editors
Please note that the 2023 Preqin Awards are separate from Preqin’s league tables. While both utilize data from Preqin Pro, the Preqin Awards are the firm’s new flagship industry recognition scheme. As such, they follow a stricter and more rigorous methodology, with a focus on consistency of performance, and only declare one winner per specific category.
