Global Apheresis Equipment Market Expected to Reach USD 3.02B by 2027 with 7.7% CAGR

The global Apheresis Equipment market was valued at USD 1.79 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.02 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 7.7%

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Apheresis Equipment market exhibited significant growth in recent years. In 2019, its value reached USD 1.79 Billion, and it is projected to reach USD 3.02 Billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The market's robust expansion can be attributed to various factors, including the escalating demand for therapeutic Apheresis, extensive research in the fields of cell therapy and plasma therapy, and increased awareness about apheresis donations on a global scale.

The demand for therapeutic Apheresis, also known as Pheresis, has witnessed a remarkable surge due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as lymphoma, leukemia, multiple sclerosis, myeloma, and other blood-related disorders. The rising number of cancer cases worldwide has led to an increased demand for advanced medical therapeutic approaches. Extensive research in the fields of plasma therapy and cell therapy has driven the need for platelets, plasma, and stem cells as innovative drug therapies for treating these chronic illnesses. Pharmaceutical companies' research and development efforts have resulted in the development of effective and safe plasma-based drug therapies, as well as FDA-approved T-cell therapies that serve as first-line treatment options. These advancements have contributed to the growing demand for apheresis devices.

Furthermore, the global network of biobanks has played a significant role in driving the demand for Pheresis through their research endeavors focused on discovering novel drug therapeutics tailored to individual patients. Biobanks require bio-samples for their research activities, necessitating the use of the pheresis procedure. This has further propelled the demand for apheresis devices in the market.

Segments Covered in the Report

The global Apheresis Equipment market can be segmented based on various factors to provide a comprehensive outlook of the industry's revenue growth. These segments include Type Outlook, Procedure Outlook, Technology Type Outlook, Application Outlook, End-Use Outlook, and Regional Outlook.

In terms of Type Outlook, the market can be categorized into Plasma and Component Separator, Disposable Apheresis Kits, and Others. Over the forecast period from 2017 to 2027, these segments are expected to contribute to the revenue growth of the market.

The Procedure Outlook segment encompasses Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis, Cytapheresis, LDL-Apheresis, and Others. These procedures play a crucial role in apheresis treatments and are projected to contribute to the market's revenue growth during the forecast period.

Technology Type Outlook includes Centrifugation, Continuous Flow Centrifugation, Intermittent Flow Centrifugation, and Membrane Filtration. These technologies are utilized in apheresis equipment and are expected to drive revenue growth in the market.

The Application Outlook segment consists of Renal Diseases, Neurology, Hematology, and Others. Apheresis treatments find application in various medical fields, and these segments are expected to contribute to the market's revenue growth.

The End-Use Outlook segment includes Hospitals, Blood Banks, and Dialysis Centers. These end-use settings utilize apheresis equipment, and their demand is expected to contribute to the market's revenue growth.

Regionally, the market can be segmented into North America (including the U.S. and Canada), Europe (including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Denmark, and the rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (including China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia Pacific), the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America (including Brazil). These regions are expected to witness revenue growth in the apheresis equipment market during the forecast period.

Overall, the segmentation of the global apheresis equipment market provides insights into various aspects of the industry, including revenue generation, procedures, technologies, applications, end-use settings, and regional dynamics.

Strategic development:

The Apheresis Equipment market is witnessing strategic developments aimed at enhancing product offerings, expanding market reach, and staying competitive in the industry. Key players in the market are implementing various strategies to drive growth and meet the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and patients.

One of the key strategic developments in the market is the focus on research and development (R&D) activities. Companies are investing in R&D to develop innovative apheresis equipment with advanced features and improved efficiency. This includes the development of new technologies, such as automated systems, to streamline the apheresis process and enhance patient experience. R&D efforts are also focused on improving the safety and efficacy of apheresis procedures.

Another strategic development in the market is the expansion of product portfolios through acquisitions and partnerships. Companies are actively acquiring or partnering with other organizations to gain access to new technologies, expertise, and market presence. These collaborations enable companies to offer a comprehensive range of apheresis equipment and related products, catering to a wider customer base.

Market players are also focusing on strengthening their distribution networks and expanding their geographical presence. This involves establishing partnerships with distributors, entering into strategic alliances, and setting up subsidiaries or manufacturing facilities in key regions. By expanding their reach, companies can tap into new markets, serve more customers, and drive revenue growth.

Additionally, companies are actively engaging in marketing and promotional activities to increase awareness about apheresis equipment and its benefits. This includes organizing medical conferences, participating in trade shows and exhibitions, and leveraging digital platforms for marketing campaigns. By educating healthcare professionals and patients about the advantages of apheresis procedures and the available equipment, companies aim to drive adoption and market growth.

Furthermore, regulatory compliance and adherence to quality standards are crucial strategic considerations in the apheresis equipment market. Companies focus on maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements and obtaining necessary certifications to ensure the safety and reliability of their products. This builds trust among customers and enhances their competitive position in the market.

In conclusion, strategic developments in the Apheresis Equipment market encompass research and development, portfolio expansion through acquisitions and partnerships, geographical expansion, marketing and promotional activities, and regulatory compliance. These strategic initiatives enable companies to strengthen their market presence, offer advanced solutions, and drive growth in the highly competitive apheresis equipment market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the Apheresis Equipment market features several prominent players striving to maintain their market positions and gain a competitive edge. These players have been profiled in the report, including Terumo BCT Inc., Frost & Sullivan, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Medical Care, Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Haemonetics, Cerus Corporation, and HemaCare Corporation.

Terumo BCT Inc. is a leading player in the market, offering a comprehensive range of apheresis equipment and related products. The company focuses on continuous innovation and R&D efforts to enhance its product portfolio and meet the evolving needs of healthcare professionals.

Frost & Sullivan, a renowned market research and consulting firm, brings valuable insights and expertise to the apheresis equipment market. The company provides strategic guidance and industry analysis to market players, enabling them to make informed business decisions.

Braun Melsungen AG and Fresenius Kabi are prominent players offering a wide range of apheresis equipment and disposable kits. These companies have a strong global presence and focus on product quality and innovation to cater to the demands of healthcare facilities.

Fresenius Medical Care specializes in dialysis products and services, including apheresis equipment. The company leverages its expertise in renal therapies to provide advanced apheresis solutions to patients with renal diseases.

In conclusion, the global Apheresis Equipment Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.