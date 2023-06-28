Quantum Leap in Blockchain Gaming, Nakamoto Games Expanding Footprint across Thai Universities

/EIN News/ -- BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an unprecedented move that's set to redefine Thailand's digital landscape, Nakamoto Games is forging ahead with its grand expansion across various Thai universities. The blockchain gaming titan has embarked on this venture through a strategic partnership with Mahidol University, one of the nation's most respected tech and machine learning institutions.

Staying true to its commitment to nurture fresh talent and propel innovation in blockchain technology, Nakamoto Games has integrated its platform into the curricula of premier Thai institutions. This integration comes as the gaming giant encourages student participation in a series of hackathons, presenting them with an opportunity to experience blockchain gaming first-hand.

However, Nakamoto Games' alliances extend beyond academia. The company has successfully joined forces with numerous Thai government bodies, advocating for synchronized crypto policies with blockchain incentive structures. This integration reflects a promising effort to embed 'play-to-earn' strategies within Thailand's political dynamics. The ultimate objective is to create a 'smart nation' with blockchain at its core.

An exciting milestone for Nakamoto Games is the impending launch of its pioneering #Web3 Mobile App and NAKAVERSE 2.0 - an innovative metaverse reality. With an ambitious plan to revolutionize Thailand's gaming sector, the company's platform offers 200 play-to-earn games that promise additional income and employment opportunities for millions.

The inclusion of Nakamoto Games in the economics syllabi of Thailand's top universities is a testament to the gaming platform's success. The company has become a living case study for successful Web3 startups, demonstrating how effectively gaming and blockchain can coexist.

Given that 80% of Thai students are passionate gamers, the potential for the platform's adoption is massive. With approximately 20 million students in Thailand, Nakamoto Games is projected to attract at least 2 million new users to its platform. This surge in users is anticipated to not only enhance the company's community but also establish it as the first platform in Web3 Gaming with millions of regular users.

As Nakamoto Games solidifies partnerships with universities, government bodies, and continues to attract new users, the company's aspiration of becoming the most adopted Play2Earn platform in the world is well on its way to becoming a reality.

About Nakamoto Games

Nakamoto Games Limited is a leading force in the Web3 movement, reshaping the gaming landscape with its innovative infrastructure and offerings. Leveraging blockchain technology, it provides users with an engaging and rewarding gaming experience.

Social Links

Medium: https://medium.com/@nakamotogames

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NakamotoGames

Media Contact

Brand: Nakamoto Games

Contact: Khun Yam

Email: play@nakamoto.games

Website: https://www.nakamoto.games/

SOURCE: Nakamoto Games