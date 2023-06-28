STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE SUPREME COURT DECISION VS LARRY GADON

I ask the President to reconsider the appointment of Larry Gadon. Not only was he disbarred, he was also cited in direct contempt by the Supreme Court voting 15-0. A disgraced former attorney does not inspire confidence in the Cabinet.

Gadon holds neither title nor expertise to justify his appointment. Pushing through with the decision will only demoralize the bureaucracy by incentivizing an official whom the Court unanimously does not trust. This will be a slap in the face for our legal professionals, and yet another black eye on good governance so early on in the current administration.

I also laud the Supreme Court for its indignation about misogyny and sexism in our institutions, which is vital to the government's integrity.