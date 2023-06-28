LATEST STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON POLICE RAID IN LAS PIÑAS POGO HUB

The latest police raid, which led to the rescue of 2,724 local and foreign workers allegedly victimized by human trafficking, serves as further evidence that the POGO industry is deeply entangled in nefarious activities.

The raid conducted at Xinchuang Network Technology Inc. in Las Piñas, a duly accredited POGO service provider, is an indication that licensed POGOs are being used as fronts for criminal activities. This marks the second instance where an accredited POGO service provider was implicated in human trafficking. With both licensed and non-accredited POGO service providers involved in unlawful endeavors, it becomes evident that the government must promptly halt the industry's operations, eliminating any distinction between the two groups.

The Las Piñas raid, the largest operation to rescue trafficked individuals in Philippine history, bears similarities to a police rescue in Clark, Pampanga in May. In both instances, PAGCOR was unaware of the illicit activities taking place despite its mandate to conduct regular inspections of POGO hubs. Worse, Xinchuang Network Technology Inc. had already been involved in criminal activities in the past. Ang lahat ng ito ay malinaw na patunay na ang mga POGO ay salot sa lipunan at kailangan nang agarang ihinto.