PHILIPPINES, June 28 - Press Release

June 28, 2023 Tulfo wants increase on soldiers, cops' subsistence allowance Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo filed Joint Resolution No. 2 increasing the subsistence allowance of all officers and enlisted personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and of all commissioned and non-commissioned personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP) from Php150 to Php250 per day. It can be recalled that during the Senate budget hearing for the Department of National Defense (DND) in September 2022, Tulfo lamented the soldiers' meager subsistence allowance of P150 per day, which they stretch for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. He said such amount is not enough to buy a decent hamburger. According to Tulfo, the Php150 per day (Php4,500 a month) can hardly support the subsistence of the family of soldiers and police personnel, citing the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data stating that the monthly cost of living should be at Php44,000 per month in order to recoup a decent living. "It is high time that we recognize and honor the very vital roles played by our soldiers and policemen by looking after their welfare and providing them with decent and adequate compensation as well as reasonable and substantial benefits," the joint resolution read. Tulfo said the DND, in coordination with the AFP and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and in coordination with the PNP, shall promulgate and immediately issue the rules and regulations necessary to implement the provisions of the jt. resolution. Likewise, the National Government shall appropriate annually and include in the General Appropriate Act the amount corresponding to the total annual cost of the increase in Subsistence Allowance. Tulfo: Dagdagan ang subsistense allowance ng mga sundalo, pulis Naghain si Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo ng Senate Joint Resolution No. 2 na nagtataas ng subsistence allowance ng lahat ng opisyal at enlisted personnel ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at ng lahat ng commissioned at non-commissioned personnel ng Philippine National Police (PNP) mula Php150 hanggang Php250 kada araw. Matatandaang sa pagdinig ng budget ng Senado para sa Department of National Defense (DND) noong Setyembre 2022, binatikos ni Tulfo ang kakarampot na subsistence allowance ng mga sundalo na P150 kada araw, na tinitipid nila para sa almusal, tanghalian, at hapunan. Aniya, hindi sapat ang ganoong halaga para makabili ng disenteng hamburger. Ayon kay Tulfo, ang Php150 kada araw (Php4,500 sa isang buwan) ay halos hindi na makakasuporta sa ikabubuhay ng pamilya ng mga sundalo at tauhan ng pulisya. Binanggit niya ang datos ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) na nagsasabing ang buwanang halaga ng pamumuhay ay dapat nasa Php44,000 kada buwan para sa disenteng pamumuhay. "It is high time that we recognize and honor the very vital roles played by our soldiers and policemen by looking after their welfare and providing them with decent and adequate compensation as well as reasonable and substantial benefits," saad sa joint resolution. Sinabi ni Tulfo na ang DND, sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa AFP at Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), pati na rin sa PNP, ay dapat magpahayag at agad na maglalabas ng mga guidelines at regulasyon na kinakailangan upang maipatupad ang mga probisyon ng jt. resolusyon. Gayundin, ang Pamahalaan ay dapat maglaan taun-taon at isama sa General Appropriate Act ang halaga na tumutugma sa kabuuang taunang halaga ng pagtaas sa Subsistence Allowance.