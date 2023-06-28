Neuronascent to Present New Parkinson’s Model Data at AAIC 2023 for the Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Therapy, NNI-362

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronascent Inc., today announced its abstract titled, Clinical Stage Alzheimer’s therapy, NNI-362 Promotes TH+ Neurons Associated with a Reversal of Motor Deficits in AAV-Alpha Synuclein Model, Leaving Alpha Synuclein Unchanged has been accepted for a poster presentation at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) to be held in Amsterdam, Holland, on July 19, 2023.

The main intent of this Parkinson’s model work was to assess the capacity of NNI-362, to regenerate neurons and ameliorate behavioral deficits for age-related neurodegenerative disorders in those regions of the brain where disease is present. The Phase 1a trials were successfully completed in a healthy aged population in 2021, for Alzheimer’s disease, and Neuronascent aims to continue toward Phase 2 proof-of-concept trials for more than one age-related, neurodegenerative indication.

Neuronascent’s lead neuron regenerative therapy, NNI-362 has demonstrated the ability to promote new neurons in human cell culture and in aging and degenerative models, especially in the very active region of new neuron growth, the hippocampus. This region of the brain, which is involved in learning and memory, is not the only region where new adult-born neurons are found in normal aged and diseased human brains. To determine whether NNI-362 could support disease-specific regeneration of neurons outside of the hippocampus, an AAV-alpha synuclein model of Parkinson’s disease was run at Motac, France, under the guidance of Dr. Erwan Bezard.

The chronic oral administration of Neuronascent’s investigational therapeutic (following the AAV vector-induced dopaminergic neuron loss, diminished new neuron formation in the substantia nigra and associated motor deficits), allows for determination of both dopaminergic neuron regeneration and the associated behavioral amelioration. This work aims to assess whether NNI-362 is disease-agnostic, such that in aging the neurodegeneration can be reversed no matter the triggers of disease neuron degeneration. Research in the area of age-related degenerative disorders has demonstrated the complexity of these diseases and where multiple triggers combine to initiate the “perfect storm” to cause progressive neuron loss.

Completion of Phase 1a in healthy aged subjects was supported by NIA under award number R01AG056561 demonstrating that there were no safety findings due to oral NNI-362 administration and an early demonstration of brain marker changes.

About NNI-362

In aging patients, endogenous neuron regeneration is diminished. This diminution is exacerbated in patients suffering from neurodegeneration, for example Alzheimer’s patients. NNI-362, Neuronascent’s patented, first-in-class, investigational therapeutic, was developed to reverse age-related disorders by producing new neurons to replace those lost due to chronic neurodegeneration. This ability supports the drug’s use to halt and reverse Alzheimer’s disease and other age-related neurodegenerative disorders.

About Neuronascent, Inc.

Neuronascent, Inc., [www.neuronascent.com] a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, was founded to develop novel therapies that treat CNS disorders with high-unmet need by replacing and enhancing neuron numbers. Through its proprietary phenotypic screening platform, Neuronascent has discovered a pipeline of small molecule regenerative candidates with patents issued, including NNI-351 for Fragile X syndrome, a rare pediatric disorder.

