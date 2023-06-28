Submit Release
News Search

There were 0 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,494 in the last 365 days.

EBRD lends €50 million to Ukraine’s Ukreximbank

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is making a €50 million loan to Ukreximbank, fully owned by the government of Ukraine. 

This loan, which falls within the EBRD’s Resilience and Livelihoods Framework aiming to minimise economic damage from the Russian war against Ukraine, was signed at the EBRD’s London headquarters on 23 June.

The loan will both reinforce Ukreximbank’s lending capacity, helping it to secure and diversify its funding base, and provide financing support to private businesses (including small- and medium-sized enterprises, mid and large corporates) and to municipalities affected by the war.

After the war began, state-owned banks were authorised to support the Ukrainian economy by financing critical and affected sectors including agriculture, fuel and energy supply, critical infrastructure, transport and logistics, the EBRD says in a press release. 

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EBRD lends €50 million to Ukraine’s Ukreximbank

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more