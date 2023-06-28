EBRD lends €50 million to Ukraine’s Ukreximbank

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is making a €50 million loan to Ukreximbank, fully owned by the government of Ukraine.

This loan, which falls within the EBRD’s Resilience and Livelihoods Framework aiming to minimise economic damage from the Russian war against Ukraine, was signed at the EBRD’s London headquarters on 23 June.

The loan will both reinforce Ukreximbank’s lending capacity, helping it to secure and diversify its funding base, and provide financing support to private businesses (including small- and medium-sized enterprises, mid and large corporates) and to municipalities affected by the war.

After the war began, state-owned banks were authorised to support the Ukrainian economy by financing critical and affected sectors including agriculture, fuel and energy supply, critical infrastructure, transport and logistics, the EBRD says in a press release.

Find out more

Press release