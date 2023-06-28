EU agrees on common defence procurement instrument in boost to Ukraine supplies

On 28 June, the Council of the European Union reached a provisional agreement with the European Parliament on EDIRPA, the common procurement instrument for Europe’s Defence industry.

Strengthening the European defence industry through a common procurement law would encourage EU member states to jointly purchase weapons and more effectively replenish their stockpiles, which have been depleted by ammunition deliveries to Ukraine, says the press release by the Council.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the agreement on Twitter, saying that “EDIRPA will give the [European] defence industry greater predictability” and will “help boost deliveries for Ukraine”.

​​The provisional agreement must now be endorsed by the Council and the Parliament.

In March this year, EU High Representative Josep Borrell proposed a three-pillar approach to EU defence ministers aimed at providing military support to Ukraine. One pillar was to increase the capacity of the European defence industry to meet the huge demand of EU armies.

