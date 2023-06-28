Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for May 2023

MACAU, June 28 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 130 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in May 2023, an increase of 9 year-on-year. Total number of available guest rooms grew by 10.0% to 43,000. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in May rose by 44.6 percentage points year-on-year to 78.9%; the rates for 3-star (81.0%) and 5-star hotels (79.0%) were relatively high, which showed respective growth of 37.4 percentage points and 47.6 percentage points.

The number of guests of hotel establishments in May leapt by 140.3% year-on-year to 1,104,000; guests from mainland China (793,000), Hong Kong (199,000) and Taiwan (17,000) jumped by 133.0%, 818.3% and 357.9% respectively, whereas local guests (42,000) dropped by 51.8%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests extended by 0.1 night year-on-year to 1.6 nights.

In the first five months of 2023, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments went up by 39.4 percentage points year-on-year to 76.7%. The number of guests soared by 122.8% year-on-year to 4,908,000, while their average length of stay decreased by 0.1 night to 1.7 nights.

In May, number of visitors arriving on package tours totalled 79,000; meanwhile, a total of 35,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, an uplift of 987.9% year-on-year. In the first five months of 2023, number of visitors arriving on package tours totalled 280,000, and that of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies surged by 736.6% year-on-year to 135,000.