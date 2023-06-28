Unleashing Excellence: NIX Shines as a Bronze Stevie Award Winner
The 2023 American Business Awards recognized NIX's achievements by honoring them with the Bronze Stevie Award in the Technology category.
This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the commitment, passion, adaptability, and creativity of American professionals.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NIX has achieved a significant feat by being honored with the Bronze Stevie Award in the Technology Awards category at the esteemed 2023 American Business Awards. This remarkable recognition for Best Technical Support Strategy and Implementation validates NIX's exceptional expertise in delivering top-notch technical support services that enhance efficiency in issue resolution, elevate customer experience, and proactively mitigate potential problems.
— Maggie Miller, Stevie Awards President.
This accomplishment further solidifies the NIX team's expertise in leveraging cutting-edge technologies to empower businesses in overcoming challenges and driving sustained growth.
The Stevie Awards, known as one of the most prestigious accolades in the business world, have been honoring exceptional organizations and individuals across more than 60 nations since their inception in 2002.
“Let us take this moment to celebrate our shared success and embrace the endless possibilities that lie ahead. With our collective expertise and unwavering commitment, we will continue to shape the future of technology support, empowering our clients to thrive and achieve remarkable milestones of their own.” - Anna Vorobiova, Head of Business Development.
Winning a Stevie Award is no easy feat. The judging process spans three months and involves a distinguished panel of over 240 professionals, including esteemed executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators from around the globe. These experts evaluate nominations meticulously, ensuring that only the most deserving companies receive recognition.
