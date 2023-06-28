Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market Size is expected to register USD 13.35 Billion in 2032-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of ultralight and light aircraft in defense and military intelligence is a major factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ultralight and light aircraft market size was USD 7.50 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing use of ultralight and light aircraft adoption in defense are driving revenue growth of the market. Globally, government defense organizations are rapidly deploying ultralight and light aircraft for remote inspection, attack, and rescue applications. Technological advancement in ultralight and lightweight aircraft technology is drivng revenue growth of the market. In May 2023 for instance, Nokia introduced the first CE-certified 5G automated drone-in-a-box solution for safe, dependable operations in public and private sectors.

Another driver of market growth is the growing need for pilot training and flight schools. With the increasing demand for commercial pilots and the expansion of the aviation industry, there is a rising requirement for pilot training programs. Ultralight and light aircraft are often used for initial flight training due to their ease of operation, lower operating costs, and maneuverability. This has led to a surge in demand for these aircraft from flight schools and training centers.

However, the Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market also face certain restraints that may hinder its growth. One of the major challenges is the stringent regulatory framework governing the operation and certification of these aircraft. Government aviation authorities impose strict regulations to ensure safety standards are met. Compliance with these regulations can be time-consuming and costly for manufacturers, which may limit market growth.

Additionally, the market is also influenced by the high cost of acquisition and maintenance of ultralight and light aircraft. While these aircraft are relatively more affordable compared to larger commercial planes, they still require significant investment. The cost of purchasing the aircraft, obtaining licenses, and maintaining them can be a barrier for potential buyers, especially in developing regions.Despite these challenges, the Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by various growth factors. Technological advancements in aircraft design and manufacturing processes have led to the development of more efficient and cost-effective aircraft. These advancements, such as the use of lightweight materials and improved engine technology, have contributed to the growth of the market.According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), there were approximately 200,000 active pilots in the United States as of 2020. This statistic highlights the potential market size for ultralight and light aircraft, as many pilots may be interested in owning their own aircraft for recreational purposes or flight training. Furthermore, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) estimates that there are over 5,000 public-use airports in the United States, providing ample infrastructure for the operation of these aircraft.

The ultralight aircraft segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing interest in adventure tourism and recreational aviation is driving revenue growth of the segment. Ultralight aircraft are widely used for personal flight and corporate travel. Aircraft manufacturers are heavily investing in the development of ultralight eVTOL Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs).

The Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) segment revenue accounted for the largest share in 2022. Rapid use of VTOL aircraft in Urban Air Mobility (UAM) is driving revenue growth of the segment. VTOL aircraft are procured by aircraft original equipment manufacturing (OEM) businesses worldwide for flexible and accessible transportation choices in urban air traffic.

The military and defense segment revenue accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Defense organizations and the government are giving important contracts to major ultralight and light aircraft Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to build ultralight and light aircraft for military operations and defense intelligence.

Textron Aviation Inc., Bombardier Inc., Cirrus Design Corporation, Piper Aircraft, Inc., Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, Mooney International Corporation, Lancair International, Inc., Vulcanair S.p.A., Honda Aircraft Company, Advanced Tactics Inc., Embraer S.A., Glasair Aviation USA, LLC, CETC Wuhu Diamond Aircraft Manufacture Company, China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and others

Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market Segmentation:

Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Ultralight Aircraft

Light Aircraft

Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF)

Hybrid

Electric

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Manned

Unmanned

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL)

Convertible Vertical Takeoff and Landing (CVTOL)

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

