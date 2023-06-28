Team India is all set to participate in WRF Senior World Rafting Championship 2023 in Valtellina, Italy

Indian Army Rafting Team at WRF Chamiponship

Indian Army Extreme Rafting Professionals are competing with 400 athletes from 30 Nations at the WRF Senior World Rafting Championship in Valtellina, Italy.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior World Rafting Championship 2023 has started in Valtellina, Italy from 26th of June to 2nd July, 2023. Bringing together 30 nations, it is one of the biggest events on rafting ever conducted with 400 athletes competing for the championship. Indian Army Extreme Rafting Professionals under the aegis of TIRF are representing India at the championship. Two teams under Col BN Jha and Lt Col Sachin Nikam are participating from India.

The championship aims to showcase the power of rafting as a tool for sport, transport, and recreation with the global rafting community and also reach new audiences to promote the sport. The event also brings multiple rafting disciplines together. The championship will be held in two venues Sondrio and Piateda - Boffetto in Valtellina, Lombardy, in northern Italy on the banks of river Adda. This prestigious event will bring together top rafting teams from across the globe including men and women both. Rafting has gained popularity as an extreme adventure sports and India participation in this event is a matter of pride for the nation. The team is under rigorous training to give their best at the event.

President of Italian Rafting Championship, Benedetto Del Zoppo, on behalf of the Italian Rafting Federation, invited the National teams to participate in the event. According to him, the championship will be an exciting display of sportsmanship, teamwork, and passion for rafting as a sport. In the invitation, he also added that its an honour to have the teams participate and compete alongside the best in the world, including in the para-rafting category. This presence would not only contribute to the success of the championship but also provide an opportunity for cultural exchange and the strengthening of international ties.

Along with promoting rafting as an extreme adventure sport the event is also promoting environment sustainability and forest conservation. The scope of promoting sustainability through sports is enormous and in recent times more and more persons related to sports have joined the cause of OneTreePlanted, an NGO dedicated to planting trees around the world to restore and conserve the forest and wildlife. The world rafting Federation on the occasion of WRF World Rafting Championships 2023 is supporting the reforestation project in Uganda by planting 1 tree for every athlete participating in the event.

The competitions will take place from 26th June to 2nd July in various specialties including Downriver, the Slalom, and RX in which both the teams will compete simultaneously in the section of the river. The challenges of rafting along with witnessing the natural beauty of the venue will make this event and participation a unique experience for the participants and the audiences as well. This is an extreme opportunity for rafters and adventure lovers.

The event and all the competitions are all set to be streamed live and broadcasted online through the official channels of the World Rafting Federation (@worldrafting) along with other information, announcements , content and results. The Rafting Championship is an extreme and spectacular event that attracts many fans of this sport.

The strength, skill, and determination of the Indian Army are an inspiration to the nation. They are sure to make us proud and bring the victory home.