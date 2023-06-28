Electrolyzer Market to Discern Magnified Growth during 2020 - 2027

Electrolyzer Market Trends

Electrolyzer Market Expected to Reach $937.4 Million by 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In electrolyzer, water is split into hydrogen and oxygen by using electricity. There are different processes used for electrolysis such as alkaline method, PEM and solid oxide electrolysis method. The hydrogen obtained from the electrolysis is 99.99% pure and stored in either gas form or liquid form. It is used in making fuel cells that are used in electric vehicles. The global electrolyzers market size was valued at $0.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to generate $0.9 billion by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10974

The market for electrolyzers is driven by increased demand for hydrogen in electric vehicles. Moreover, demand for on-site electrolyzer installation from industrial sector owing to decarbonization also acts as a driving factor for electrolyzer market growth. However, limited technological advancements, delayed permits, and equipment supply constraints act as restraints for the market growth. Meanwhile, favorable policies from governments that are encouraging use of electric vehicle and technological advancements can offer lucrative opportunity for industry growth in the near future.

The electrolyzer market is segmented on the basis of product, capacity, application, and region. Depending on product, the market is segmented into alkaline electrolyzer, PEM electrolyzer, and solid oxide electrolyzer. Alkaline electrolyzer dominated the market share, whereas, PEM electrolyzer is expected to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period. By capacity, the market is bifurcated into less than 500 kW, 500 kW to 2 MW, and above 2 MW. The 500 kW to 2 MW capacity electrolyzer dominated the market share in 2019, while above 2 MW capacity electrolyzer is expected to grow at a rapid pace.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10974

Based on application, the market is divided into power generation, transportation, industry energy, industry feedstock, building heat & power, and others. The power generation segmented dominated the market share but transportation application is projected to grow at a higher CAGR. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Europe is leading the market for electrolyzer; however, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the market are Hydrogenics, Nel ASA, Siemens Energy Global GmbH, Co. KG. AG, Toshiba, Air Liquide, Plug Power, McPhy Energy, ITM Power, Idroenergy, and Next Hydrogen. The players in the market have adopted several strategies, such as product launch and business expansion to sustain the market competition.

Procure Complete Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/cd97d41a7cb4ce7057369d7a1fa433dd

Key findings of the study

- The global electrolyzers market size is provided in terms of revenue.

- Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 25.1%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

- By product, the alkaline electrolyzer segment is anticipated to grow with CAGR 24.6%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

- Europe and Asia-Pacific dominated the electrolyzers market share by over 38.0% and 32.0% in 2019.

- A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the electrolyzers market growth is provided.

- The qualitative data in this report aims at the market trends, dynamics, and developments in the electrolyzers industry.

- The electrolyzers market forecast and estimations are based on factors impacting the market growth.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.