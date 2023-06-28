Cornmeal Market: Surging Towards USD 1.05 Billion with Significant Growth By 2031

Health benefits associated with consuming cornmeal, increase in demand for gluten free ingredients, rise in use of cornmeal in animal feed product.

The introduction of innovative cornmeal by market players in the cornmeal industry to pique customer interest and give a lucrative potential for market growth” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Health benefits associated with consuming Cornmeal, increase in demand for gluten free ingredients, rise in use of cornmeal in animal feed product, and surge in use of cornmeal in bakery products drive the growth of the global cornmeal market. However, availability of substitute products and reduction in the production of corn restrict the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for healthy and nutritious food products presents new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟕𝟐𝟗.𝟒𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏.𝟎𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟗% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. Cornmeal is made by grinding dry corn kernels into one of three textures: medium, fine and coarse. The traditional way to make corn masara was to grind it on a stone. It leaves a grain shell and part of the germ.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

Archer Daniels Midland

Lifeline Foods

Bunge

Dover Corn Products Ltd.

Associated British Foods

Semo milling

Gruma

C.H. Guenther And Son

Tate And Lyle

Based on nature, the conventional segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly 89% of the global cornmeal market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Conventionally produced cornmeal meals guarantee a very good quantity of proteins and nutrients for each youngster and adult, which, in turn, drives the segment. However, the organic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the fact that its eco-friendly and beneficial for farmers.

Based on distribution channel, the B2C segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global cornmeal market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The multiplied penetration of supermarkets and hypermarkets in the advanced economies has made it a famous B2C channel for promoting cornmeal.

The market is segmented into form, nature, product type, distribution channel, application and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into corn grits, corn flours and others (degerminated, bolted). On the basis of nature, it is segregated into organic and conventional. On the basis of product type, it is bifurcated into blue cornmeal, stone-ground cornmeal, and white cornmeal. On the basis of distribution channel, it is divided into B2B and B2C. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Ukraine, Russia, Romania and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

On the basis of cornmeal market analysis for type, the segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

On the basis of flavor, the segment is expected to dominate the cornmeal industry from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of cornmeal market trends for packaging, the segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

On the basis of the Distribution channel, the B2B and B2C segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the cornmeal market forecast period.

On the basis of region, the U.S. was the largest country, in terms of revenue generation for the cornmeal market in 2020.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest cornmeal market growth rate, registering a CAGR from 2021 to 2030.

Corn is a brilliant source of potassium and an essential nutrient that numerous Americans do not get enough. Potassium regulates the circulatory arrangement and helps maintain appropriate blood flow and a strong heart rate.

