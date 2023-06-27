Submit Release
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Mayor-elect of Toronto Olivia Chow

CANADA, June 27 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Mayor-elect of Toronto, Olivia Chow, to offer his congratulations on her election and to discuss shared priorities.

The Prime Minister and the Mayor-elect discussed their desire to work together on issues that make a real difference in people’s daily lives, such as improving public transit, increasing affordable housing, and supporting mental health.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Mayor-elect Chow looked forward to their future collaboration and hoped to meet in person soon to discuss the priorities of Torontonians, and all Canadians.

