Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,273 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,074 in the last 365 days.

Governor Mills Signs Bills Into Law

MAINE, June 27 - Governor Janet Mills has signed the following bills into law:

You just read:

Governor Mills Signs Bills Into Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more