NATUREGROWTH CREATES SCIENTIFIC ‘DREAM TEAM’ ENROLLING 8 OF ISRAEL’S PROMINENT AGTECH SCIENTISTS TO ITS SCIENTIFIC BOARD
Israel's leading Agtech Incubator declares the induction of eight of Israel's most respected Agtech scientists into its Scientific Advisory Board.
Our mission is clear — to use our collective expertise in propelling forward the most innovative and impactful Agtech startups globally.”SDEROT, ISRAEL, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NatureGrowth, a rising star in the global Agtech incubation landscape, declared today the induction of eight of Israel's most respected Agtech scientists into its Scientific Advisory Board. This illustrious team, each boasting a substantial academic and industry background, is expected to elevate the breadth and depth of the board's collective expertise.
Prof. Oded Shoseyov, the "Father of the Agri-Foodtech Ecosystem in Israel," is a professor at Hebrew University. His monumental contributions include co-founding over a dozen initiatives. A visionary, his groundbreaking work continues to shape agri-foodtech in Israel and beyond.
Prof. Yoram Kapulnik, Executive Director of the U.S.-Israel Binational Agricultural Research and Development Fund (BARD), is the former Director-General of the Volcani Center. He has over 25 years of experience as a Professor of Plant Physiology and Biotechnology, focusing on plant-microorganism interactions and natural products. He holds 14 patents, has trained over 65 graduate and post-graduate students, and has published more than 170 articles.
Dganit Vered, an agtech titan, is the CEO of Israel’s only public fund specializing in agtech investments. With an illustrious background encompassing senior management roles at Intel, Perrigo, and Hazera Seeds, Ms. Vered is on the board of AgriTask and Fruit spec, among others. Her dedication to impacting the world through technology as an investor, Venture Partner, Chairperson, and advisor will be invaluable.
Dr. Eyal Emmanuel is a scientist and entrepreneur with extensive R&D leadership experience in multiple Ag–Tech initiatives, from their ideation to successful execution. His experience ranges from leading science as Evogene’s CSO, nurturing startups as the Agrinovation -Yissum fund’s CTO, co-founding, and chairing Israel’s CrisprIL consortium to being a member of the Global Future Council on Synthetic Biology in the World Economic Forum. Currently, he is leading Plantae Bioscience R&D in HUMINN.
Prof. Eyal Shimoni has an impressive tenure as the CTO of Strauss, Israel’s largest food company, during which he co-founded The Kitchen, Israel’s leading food-tech Incubator. His credentials in Food Tech are extensive and encompass mentoring, consulting, and board membership, granting him ‘European CTO of the Year’ in 2017. He’s an ultra-runner, writer, speaker, thinker, and optimist with a penchant for connecting dots in ag-food, health and the planet.
Dr. Nadav Galon, a specialist in Cattle Medicine and former Chief Veterinary Officer of Israel, brings invaluable knowledge of animal health, welfare, food supply and safety, and public administration to the table. His extensive work with dairy farms and experience in managing veterinary services bolsters the board’s expertise.
Dr. Gal Yarden, a serial entrepreneur and early-stage investor, is renowned for his groundbreaking work in plant genetics. His pursuit of cultivating innovative technologies and disruptive solutions to global food challenges culminated in founding the AgChimedes Group post his role as Prospecting & Open Innovation Lead within Monsanto/Bayer. He also serves as a mentor and holds executive/director roles in an impressive list of portfolio companies.
Dr. Eli Even, a distinguished researcher and former member of the Israeli National R&D Council, boasts an impressive track record in the Venture Capital field. With a Ph.D. in applied chemistry from Hebrew University, his extensive experience encompasses investment management, due diligence, business development and investment strategy planning. His current role as CEO of Slibio Coating and past role as the head of the research authority at Bar-Ilan University further enriches his profile in both agbusiness and agscience.
NatureGrowth's investment committee led by Dr. Gaya Loren, Dr. Noam Chehanovsky and Agronomist Rotem Daphna, will collaborate closely with this dynamic scientific advisory board. Together, they will ensure that the company's investments are directed towards the most promising Agtech technologies that address global agriculture's most pressing challenges.
"Our team's strength has exponentially grown with the addition of these top-notch scientists," said Dr. Noam Chehanovsky, Chief Scientist of NatureGrowth. "Their unique insights, unparalleled expertise, and forward-thinking approach are in perfect alignment with our mission to revolutionize agriculture on a global scale. Attracting such high caliber talent underscores our dedication and commitment to this mission."
Expressing the collective enthusiasm at a cocktail party held earlier this week celebrating the creation of this dream team, Prof. Shimoni said on behalf of the new appointees "Joining the ranks of an Agtech incubator as supportive and visionary as NatureGrowth is a privilege. Our mission is clear — to use our collective expertise in propelling forward the most innovative and impactful Agtech startups globally."
NatureGrowth is quickly cementing its position as a frontrunner in Agtech startup incubation. Its strategic focus on mitigating the world's most severe agricultural challenges is critical in this era of environmental changes and burgeoning population growth. The addition of these esteemed scientists to the board underlines NatureGrowth's commitment to become a globally recognized leader in Agtech incubation.
The confluence of such outstanding scientific minds within NatureGrowth promises to exponentially enhance the company's capability to foster innovation and pave the way for the next generation of Agtech solutions.
About NatureGrowth
NatureGrowth is an Agtech incubator that nurtures the world's most promising Agtech startups based on science developed in Israel and the world. Offering comprehensive support, including financial backing, mentorship, state of the art labs, and access to a global network, NatureGrowth is committed to solving the world's critical agricultural challenges and creating sustainable and effective solutions for the future of agriculture.
