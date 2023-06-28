Office of Veterans Affairs Receives Laptop Donation from American Red Cross

The Office of Veterans Affairs received two laptop computers donated by the American Red Cross – Northern Mariana Islands (NMI) Chapter as part of their continued support for local veterans and the Red Cross’s Service to the Armed Forces (SAF) program.

“The Red Cross, through its 130-year history of supporting the military, is proud to partner and support your Office of Veterans Affairs,” said American Red Cross – NMI Chapter Executive Director John Hirsh.

The laptops will be used to help provide more efficient services to Veterans in the Commonwealth through expedited processes, improved communication channels, and ultimately improve the overall experience for those who have served our country.

“Our mission at the Veterans Affairs Office is to enhance the quality of life and the well-being of our military, veterans, and their families. We thank the Red Cross Board of Directors and Executive Director John Hirsh, and we are proud and honored by their long history and continued support of the Armed Forces. We thank them for their kind donations of two laptop computers that we received today to help us improve services for our veterans,” said Executive Director Frances Sablan.

