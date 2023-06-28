EverService Holdings, LLC Appoints Chris Yano as Chief Marketing Officer

EverService Holdings, LLC

EverService strengthens its leadership team with the appointment of seasoned marketing strategist Chris Yano as CMO.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EverService Holdings, LLC (“EverService”) has appointed Chris Yano as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

As EverService’s CMO, Yano will play a critical role in shaping EverService’s marketing strategies and driving business growth for the company. With a deep understanding of the industry and a strong ability to identify emerging trends, Yano will lead the marketing division to new levels of excellence.

“I’m very excited to take lead on the EverService marketing initiatives. Bringing attention to the EverService family of brands to serve the masses, falls right in line with my passion to elevate companies by bringing proven successful solutions,” says Yano. “I’ve never been more prepared to take on this role than I am right now.”

Prior to joining EverService, Yano was the Chief Executive Officer of RYNO Strategic Solutions, EverService’s most recent acquisition. He developed and executed marketing strategies for RYNO, including the “To The Point” podcast, which is ranked among the top 20 marketing podcasts on Apple’s platform.

Through his expertise and dedication, Yano also collaborated with a diverse range of clientele and achieved remarkable outcomes while solidifying strong partnerships along the way.

“Chris is an amazing addition to our executive leadership team. He is already a marketing powerhouse in the category, and his experience and positive spirit are already paying dividends throughout the company,” states EverService CEO, Jeff Mosler. “I am excited to work together to forge ahead with an even brighter future for EverService.”

Yano’s appointment as CMO highlights EverService’s commitment to strengthening its marketing capabilities. With his strategic vision and passion for marketing excellence, Yano will lead EverService towards continued success.



About EverService:

EverService is a global provider of tech-enabled business solutions for companies of all sizes, helping them to grow and scale with digital marketing, website design & development, scheduling & booking services, 24/7 answering services, inbound & outbound sales, live virtual receptionists, client & patient intake, and IT services. The company focuses on end-to-end solutions specialized for the legal, medical, home services, retail and technology industries integrated with clients’ CRM, EHR and operational systems. EverService goes to market with vertically integrated, industry-leading brands including Alert Communications, Blue Corona, Nexa Receptionists, Mid-State Communications, Client Chat Live, Mainline Telecommunications, Nexa Healthcare and RYNO Strategic Solutions. For more information, visit EverService at https://everservice.com/