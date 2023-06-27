Arrests Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 1900 Block of 15th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Monday, June 26, 2023, in the 1900 block of 15th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:59 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspects took the victim’s property and fled in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 29-year-old Mervin Tate, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun), Carrying a Pistol Without a License, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. A handgun was recovered at the time of arrest. Additionally, 22-year-old Regina Holland, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

###