Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4200 Block of 4th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:40 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim, inside a residence, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 20-year-old Marjai Wimbush, of Southeast, DC.

On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 45-year-old Correy Benjamin Ray of Southeast, DC, was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed-Felony Murder.