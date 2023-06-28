Traffic Fatality: Intersection of Holbrook Terrace and Montello Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the intersection of Holbrook Terrace and Montello Avenue, Northeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 3:22 p.m., the operator of a 2018 Royal Enfield motorcycle, who was not wearing a helmet, was traveling southbound in the 1600 block of Montello Avenue, Northeast, and entered the intersection of Holbrook Terrace, Northeast. At the same time, the operator of a 2013 Kia Soul was traveling westbound in the 1200 block of Holbrook Terrace, Northeast, and entered the intersection of Montello Avenue, Northeast, causing the motorcyclist to strike the right side of the Kia. The operator of the motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was admitted in critical condition. On Saturday, June 24, 2023, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 29-year-old Dejuan George, of Northeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

###