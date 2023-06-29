John McMillan, Founder and CEO of Shockwave Motors, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
John McMillan, Founder and CEO of Shockwave Motors, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
John McMillan and his team at Shockwave Motors are on the cutting edge with their all-electric commuter vehicles. A great interview with a futurist!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews John McMillan, Founder and CEO of Shockwave Motors for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. John McMillan joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT Shockwave Motors
Shockwave Motors is a veteran owned, SAE certified, national and international motorcycle manufacturer. Our all-electric commuter provides unprecedented charging convenience, along with an exhilarating driving experience, in a vehicle that is safe, pollution free, fun to drive, and very affordable.
With the help of an international team of experts, we have designed and constructed a "purpose built" electric Autocycle. We started our project with a clean sheet of paper and an open mind. The Defiant EV3 Roadster© is designed from the ground up to capitalize on the efficiencies of an electric car; with an eye on a sporty vintage-modern style, that is straightforward to manufacture.
The Defiant EV3 Electric RoadsterTM is a hardtop/convertible seating three people. The battery is strategically located to allow easy access and provides an ultralow center of gravity for superior stability. The Roadster's standard battery has about a 100 mile range and recharges from a standard 120-volt outlet in about 8 hours, providing a daily range of up tp 200 miles all this for less than the average price of a used vehicle.
John McMillan joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, John McMillan discusses the newest offerings of Shockwave Motors, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. John McMillan joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with John McMillan was amazing. The success of Shockwave Motors is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have John McMillan on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Shockwave Motors. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like John McMillan who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like John McMillan”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
