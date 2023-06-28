Mainz Biomed to Attend ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2023 in Barcelona, Spain

The Company’s innovative CRC screening test will be showcased at booths 105A and 105B in cooperation with partner lab, Inicio-Instituto de Microecología

/EIN News/ -- BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed NV (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in early cancer detection, is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2023. The event, organized by the European Society for Medical Oncology and held in Barcelona, Spain from June 28th to July 1st, serves as a platform for sharing cutting-edge research and innovations that are revolutionizing the field of gastrointestinal oncology.



Recognized as one of the premier gatherings of the year, the World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer aims to address the urgent need to combat gastrointestinal malignancies, which continue to be a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide.

Mainz Biomed will be at booth 105A and 105B, alongside its laboratory partner, Instituto de Microecología. Together, they will engage with international gastroenterologists, oncologists, and other stakeholders interested in advancing the early detection of colorectal cancer (CRC).

The companies will showcase ColoAlert®, the innovative at-home screening test for CRC by Mainz Biomed. Utilizing state-of-the-art PCR technology, ColoAlert® detects KRAS and BRAF mutations, as well as the total amount of human DNA in stool, facilitating early CRC diagnosis and intervention. Notably, CRC is the third most common cancer globally, with over 1.9 million new cases reported in 2020, as stated by the World Cancer Research Fund International.

Additionally, Mainz Biomed is pleased to announce that it will host an exclusive gathering of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) during the event. By bringing together experts from across the Spanish market, the gathering will provide a forum for exchanging industry insights, addressing challenges, and exploring opportunities related to ColoAlert®'s market penetration strategy. It is expected that the insights shared will not only deepen Mainz Biomed’s understanding of critical customer needs but also contribute to industry collaboration and the strategic advancement of ColoAlert® across the region.

Attendees are invited to visit Mainz Biomed and Instituto de Microecología at the event to learn more about ColoAlert® and the crucial nature of early colorectal cancer detection.

About ColoAlert®

ColoAlert®, Mainz Biomed’s flagship product, delivers high sensitivity and specificity in a user-friendly, at-home colorectal cancer (CRC) screening kit. This non-invasive test can be indicative of tumors as determined by analyzing tumor DNA, offering better early detection than fecal occult blood tests (FOBT). Based on PCR-technology, ColoAlert® detects more cases of colorectal cancer than other stool tests and allows for an earlier diagnosis ( Gies et al., 2018 ). The product is commercially available in select EU countries through a network of leading independent laboratories, corporate health programs and via direct sales. To receive marketing approval in the US, ColoAlert® will be evaluated in the FDA-registration trial ‘ReconAAsense.’ Once approved in the US, the Company’s commercial strategy is to establish scalable distribution through a collaborative partner program with regional and national laboratory service providers across the country.

About Mainz Biomed NV

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. ColoAlert® is currently marketed across Europe. The Company is running a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test.

