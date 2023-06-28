Bioanalytical Services Market to See Huge Demand by 2030: Charles River Laboratories International, LabCorp
Bioanalytical Services Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come
Bioanalytical Services Market will witness a 5.62% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Bioanalytical Services Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Bioanalytical Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (United States), LabCorp (United States), WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. (China), IQVIA (United States), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), Syneos Health (United States), SGS (Switzerland), PPD Inc. (United States), PRA Health Sciences (United States), BioReliance Corporation (United States)
— Criag Francis
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Bioanalytical Services market to witness a CAGR of 5.62% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Bioanalytical Services Market Breakdown by Application (Pharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology, Medical Device Industry) by Type (Discovery bioanalysis services, Non-clinical bioanalysis services, Clinical bioanalysis services) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Bioanalytical Services market size is estimated to increase by USD 1871.63 Million at a CAGR of 5.62% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 4824.37 Million.
Definition:
The bioanalytical services market refers to the industry that provides laboratory testing services to support the development and approval of drugs and medical devices. These services include the analysis of biological samples (such as blood, urine, and tissue) to determine the concentration of drugs, metabolites, and other substances in the body. Bioanalytical services are an essential part of the drug development process, as they help to ensure the safety and efficacy of new therapies before they are approved for use in humans. The market for bioanalytical services includes contract research organizations (CROs), clinical research organizations (CROs), and academic research laboratories that provide these services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Bioanalytical Services Market: Discovery bioanalysis services, Non-clinical bioanalysis services, Clinical bioanalysis services
Key Applications/end-users of Bioanalytical Services Market: Pharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology, Medical Device Industry
Market Trends:
Increase in investment by biopharmaceutical companies in R&D and drug development
Market Drivers:
Lack of skilled professionals to carry out activities
Market Opportunities:
Burden of these diseases on health care systems across the world
Market Restraints:
Burden of these diseases on health care systems across the world
Market Challenges:
Burden of these diseases on health care systems across the world
List of players profiled in this report: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (United States), LabCorp (United States), WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. (China), IQVIA (United States), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), Syneos Health (United States), SGS (Switzerland), PPD Inc. (United States), PRA Health Sciences (United States), BioReliance Corporation (United States)
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Bioanalytical Services Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
