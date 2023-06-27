Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,156 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 855 Printer's Number 978

PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - title owner of the property known as 3205-51 Lancaster Avenue,

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

(b) Property description.--The property to be encumbered by

a permanent easement under subsection (a) consists of the

following:

ALL THAT CERTAIN piece or parcel of land situate in the 24th

Ward of the City of Philadelphia, County of Philadelphia, and

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, described according to a plan

entitled "ALTA NSPS Land Title Survey" of property owned by land

n/f Drexel University, prepared by Pennoni Associates, Inc.,

dated October 14, 2022, last revised June 5, 2023, Project

GATDV21001,to wit:

BEGINNING at a point on the former centerline of the former

Cuthbert Street (stricken from City Plan and vacated), said

point being S 11 degrees 01 minutes 00 seconds W, a distance of

20.00 feet, from the intersection of the easterly line of lands

n/f OPA 88-5498280 and the former northerly line of the

aforementioned Cuthbert Street; thence, from said point of

beginning; (1) through the bed of aforementioned Cuthbert

Street, S 11 degrees 01 minutes 00 seconds W, a distance of

20.00', to a point in the northerly line of lands n/f of OPA 77-

4520500, thence; (2) coincident with the same, N 78 degrees 59

minutes 00 seconds W, a distance of 283.00', to a point in the

westerly line of lands of the same; thence; (3) departing said

line through the bed of aforementioned Cuthbert Street, N 11

degrees 01 minutes 00 seconds E, a distance of 20.00', to a

point on the former centerline of the aforementioned Cuthbert

Street, thence; (4) coincident with the same, S 78 degrees 59

minutes 00 seconds E, a distance of 283.00', to the place and

point of beginning. Said above described tract or parcel of

20230SB0855PN0978 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 855 Printer's Number 978

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more