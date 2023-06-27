Senate Bill 855 Printer's Number 978
PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - title owner of the property known as 3205-51 Lancaster Avenue,
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(b) Property description.--The property to be encumbered by
a permanent easement under subsection (a) consists of the
following:
ALL THAT CERTAIN piece or parcel of land situate in the 24th
Ward of the City of Philadelphia, County of Philadelphia, and
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, described according to a plan
entitled "ALTA NSPS Land Title Survey" of property owned by land
n/f Drexel University, prepared by Pennoni Associates, Inc.,
dated October 14, 2022, last revised June 5, 2023, Project
GATDV21001,to wit:
BEGINNING at a point on the former centerline of the former
Cuthbert Street (stricken from City Plan and vacated), said
point being S 11 degrees 01 minutes 00 seconds W, a distance of
20.00 feet, from the intersection of the easterly line of lands
n/f OPA 88-5498280 and the former northerly line of the
aforementioned Cuthbert Street; thence, from said point of
beginning; (1) through the bed of aforementioned Cuthbert
Street, S 11 degrees 01 minutes 00 seconds W, a distance of
20.00', to a point in the northerly line of lands n/f of OPA 77-
4520500, thence; (2) coincident with the same, N 78 degrees 59
minutes 00 seconds W, a distance of 283.00', to a point in the
westerly line of lands of the same; thence; (3) departing said
line through the bed of aforementioned Cuthbert Street, N 11
degrees 01 minutes 00 seconds E, a distance of 20.00', to a
point on the former centerline of the aforementioned Cuthbert
Street, thence; (4) coincident with the same, S 78 degrees 59
minutes 00 seconds E, a distance of 283.00', to the place and
point of beginning. Said above described tract or parcel of
