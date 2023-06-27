Senate Bill 855 Printer's Number 978

PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - title owner of the property known as 3205-51 Lancaster Avenue,

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

(b) Property description.--The property to be encumbered by

a permanent easement under subsection (a) consists of the

following:

ALL THAT CERTAIN piece or parcel of land situate in the 24th

Ward of the City of Philadelphia, County of Philadelphia, and

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, described according to a plan

entitled "ALTA NSPS Land Title Survey" of property owned by land

n/f Drexel University, prepared by Pennoni Associates, Inc.,

dated October 14, 2022, last revised June 5, 2023, Project

GATDV21001,to wit:

BEGINNING at a point on the former centerline of the former

Cuthbert Street (stricken from City Plan and vacated), said

point being S 11 degrees 01 minutes 00 seconds W, a distance of

20.00 feet, from the intersection of the easterly line of lands

n/f OPA 88-5498280 and the former northerly line of the

aforementioned Cuthbert Street; thence, from said point of

beginning; (1) through the bed of aforementioned Cuthbert

Street, S 11 degrees 01 minutes 00 seconds W, a distance of

20.00', to a point in the northerly line of lands n/f of OPA 77-

4520500, thence; (2) coincident with the same, N 78 degrees 59

minutes 00 seconds W, a distance of 283.00', to a point in the

westerly line of lands of the same; thence; (3) departing said

line through the bed of aforementioned Cuthbert Street, N 11

degrees 01 minutes 00 seconds E, a distance of 20.00', to a

point on the former centerline of the aforementioned Cuthbert

Street, thence; (4) coincident with the same, S 78 degrees 59

minutes 00 seconds E, a distance of 283.00', to the place and

point of beginning. Said above described tract or parcel of

