Senate Bill 442 Printer's Number 980

PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - (6) The task force shall hold public hearings as

necessary to obtain the information required to conduct its

review.

(7) ALL MEETINGS AND HEARINGS HELD BY THE TASK FORCE

SHALL BE SUBJECT TO 65 PA.C.S. CH. 7 (RELATING TO OPEN

MEETINGS).

(7) (8) The Department of Community and Economic

Development, the Department of Conservation and Natural

Resources, the Department of Environmental Protection and the

Insurance Department shall cooperate to provide

administrative or other assistance to the task force.

(8) (9) Members may not receive compensation but shall

be reimbursed for reasonable and necessary expenses incurred

in service of the task force.

(d) Powers and duties.--The task force shall have the

following powers and duties:

(1) To review and analyze the law, procedures,

practices, processes and rules relating to the administration

of flood insurance.

(2) To hold public hearings for the taking of testimony

and the requesting of documents.

(3) Through its chair, to administer oaths and

affirmations to witnesses appearing before the task force.

(4) To accept and review written comments from

individuals and organizations.

(5) To make, by no later than six months after the

effective date of this section, a final report to the

Governor, the Senate and the House of Representatives. In

addition to any information that the task force deems

appropriate, the report shall include recommendations

20230SB0442PN0980 - 4 -

