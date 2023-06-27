Senate Bill 442 Printer's Number 980
PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - (6) The task force shall hold public hearings as
necessary to obtain the information required to conduct its
review.
(7) ALL MEETINGS AND HEARINGS HELD BY THE TASK FORCE
SHALL BE SUBJECT TO 65 PA.C.S. CH. 7 (RELATING TO OPEN
MEETINGS).
(7) (8) The Department of Community and Economic
Development, the Department of Conservation and Natural
Resources, the Department of Environmental Protection and the
Insurance Department shall cooperate to provide
administrative or other assistance to the task force.
(8) (9) Members may not receive compensation but shall
be reimbursed for reasonable and necessary expenses incurred
in service of the task force.
(d) Powers and duties.--The task force shall have the
following powers and duties:
(1) To review and analyze the law, procedures,
practices, processes and rules relating to the administration
of flood insurance.
(2) To hold public hearings for the taking of testimony
and the requesting of documents.
(3) Through its chair, to administer oaths and
affirmations to witnesses appearing before the task force.
(4) To accept and review written comments from
individuals and organizations.
(5) To make, by no later than six months after the
effective date of this section, a final report to the
Governor, the Senate and the House of Representatives. In
addition to any information that the task force deems
appropriate, the report shall include recommendations
20230SB0442PN0980 - 4 -
<--
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30