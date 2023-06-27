Senate Bill 44 Printer's Number 976
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
44
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, COLLETT, PHILLIPS-HILL, ROTHMAN, COSTA,
BARTOLOTTA, CAPPELLETTI, HUGHES, STEFANO AND AUMENT,
JUNE 6, 2023
SENATOR BAKER, JUDICIARY, AS AMENDED, JUNE 27, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 23 (Domestic
Relations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in
human trafficking, further providing for definitions, for the
offense of trafficking in individuals and for the offense of
patronizing a victim of sexual servitude; in minors, further
providing for unlawful contact with minor; and, in domestic
and sexual violence victim address confidentiality, further
providing for definitions and for persons eligible to apply.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "sexual servitude" and "victim
of human trafficking" or "victim" in section 3001 of Title 18 of
the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and the
section is amended by adding a definition to read:
§ 3001. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Commercial sex act." A sex act for which anything of value
is given to or received by a person.
