Senate Bill 44 Printer's Number 976

PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 850

PRINTER'S NO. 976

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

44

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, COLLETT, PHILLIPS-HILL, ROTHMAN, COSTA,

BARTOLOTTA, CAPPELLETTI, HUGHES, STEFANO AND AUMENT,

JUNE 6, 2023

SENATOR BAKER, JUDICIARY, AS AMENDED, JUNE 27, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 23 (Domestic

Relations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in

human trafficking, further providing for definitions, for the

offense of trafficking in individuals and for the offense of

patronizing a victim of sexual servitude; in minors, further

providing for unlawful contact with minor; and, in domestic

and sexual violence victim address confidentiality, further

providing for definitions and for persons eligible to apply.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "sexual servitude" and "victim

of human trafficking" or "victim" in section 3001 of Title 18 of

the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and the

section is amended by adding a definition to read:

§ 3001. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Commercial sex act." A sex act for which anything of value

is given to or received by a person.

