Senate Bill 235 Printer's Number 977

PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - (2) This section may be referred to as "Tyler's Law."

(b) Offense defined.--A person commits a felony of the first

degree if the person intentionally sells or engages in a

monetary transaction to distribute fentanyl and the distribution

results in the death of another person due to the use of the

fentanyl.

(c) Mandatory minimum penalty.--A person convicted of a

violation of subsection (b) shall be sentenced to a minimum

sentence of at least 25 years of total confinement,

notwithstanding any other provision of this title or any other

statute to the contrary. In no case shall the sentence exceed a

maximum sentence of 50 years of total confinement.

(d) Drug overdose response immunity.--The immunity provided

for under section 13.7 of the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233,

No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and

Cosmetic Act, shall apply to this section.

(e) Construction.-- The provisions of this section shall not

be construed to limit, restrict or otherwise prohibit an

indictment or conviction for another crime that may be related

to a violation of this section.

SECTION 1. SECTION 2506(B) OF TITLE 18 OF THE PENNSYLVANIA

CONSOLIDATED STATUTES IS AMENDED TO READ:

§ 2506. DRUG DELIVERY RESULTING IN DEATH.

* * *

(B) PENALTY.--

(1) A PERSON CONVICTED UNDER SUBSECTION (A) SHALL BE

SENTENCED TO A TERM OF IMPRISONMENT WHICH SHALL BE FIXED BY

THE COURT AT NOT MORE THAN 40 YEARS.

(1.1) A PERSON CONVICTED UNDER THIS SUBSECTION SHALL BE

SENTENCED TO A MINIMUM TERM OF AT LEAST 10 YEARS OF TOTAL

