Senate Bill 497 Printer's Number 979

Senate Bill 497
this act.
"Matching funds." Cash or other investments in a shared
infrastructure project from funding sources other than the fund
and the Max Manufacturing Endeavor Loan Fund.
"Nonprofit organization." A corporation or other entity
based in this Commonwealth that is an exempt organization as
defined under 26 U.S.C. § 501(c)(3) (relating to exemption from
tax on corporations, certain trusts, etc.).
"Private entity." A person, entity, group or organization
that is not the Federal Government, the Commonwealth or a
municipal authority.
"Public entity." A Commonwealth agency as defined in 62
Pa.C.S. § 103 (relating to definitions) or a municipal
authority. The term does not include the General Assembly and
its members, officers or agencies or a court or other office or
agency of the Pennsylvania judicial system.
"Public-private partnership." An agreement between a public
entity and at least one private entity for the construction,
acquisition, management or operation of a facility created under
a shared infrastructure project.
"Shared infrastructure project." A project to create
collaborative production and manufacturing facilities for State-
related institutions and industry partnerships conducting or
facilitating activities relating to advanced manufacturing,
including, but not limited to, land acquisition, acquisition or
construction of buildings, equipment, site preparation, road and
highway improvements, water and sewer infrastructure or other
infrastructure development.
"State-related institution." Any of the following
institutions of higher education:
20230SB0497PN0979 - 5 -
