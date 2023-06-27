Submit Release
Senate Bill 497 Printer's Number 979

"Matching funds." Cash or other investments in a shared

infrastructure project from funding sources other than the fund

and the Max Manufacturing Endeavor Loan Fund.

"Nonprofit organization." A corporation or other entity

based in this Commonwealth that is an exempt organization as

defined under 26 U.S.C. § 501(c)(3) (relating to exemption from

tax on corporations, certain trusts, etc.).

"Private entity." A person, entity, group or organization

that is not the Federal Government, the Commonwealth or a

municipal authority.

"Public entity." A Commonwealth agency as defined in 62

Pa.C.S. § 103 (relating to definitions) or a municipal

authority. The term does not include the General Assembly and

its members, officers or agencies or a court or other office or

agency of the Pennsylvania judicial system.

"Public-private partnership." An agreement between a public

entity and at least one private entity for the construction,

acquisition, management or operation of a facility created under

a shared infrastructure project.

"Shared infrastructure project." A project to create

collaborative production and manufacturing facilities for State-

related institutions and industry partnerships conducting or

facilitating activities relating to advanced manufacturing,

including, but not limited to, land acquisition, acquisition or

construction of buildings, equipment, site preparation, road and

highway improvements, water and sewer infrastructure or other

infrastructure development.

"State-related institution." Any of the following

institutions of higher education:

