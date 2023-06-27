Senate Bill 748 Printer's Number 982

PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - authorized agent or by mailing a request in writing on the

prescribed form. The hearing may be in person or remotely

through live-stream synchronous video conferencing or similar

virtual presence technology. Appearances in person and

remotely shall be only at the locations, except for remote

hearings, and times set by the system administrator.

* * *

[(k) Expiration.--This section shall expire five years from

the effective date of this section.]

§ 3370. [Pilot program] Program for automated speed enforcement

system on designated highway.

(a) General rule.--A [pilot] program is established to

provide for an automated speed enforcement system on [the] a

designated highway[.] as follows:

(1) A city of the first class, upon passage of an

ordinance, is authorized to enforce section 3362 (relating to

maximum speed limits) by recording violations using an

automated speed enforcement system approved by the

department.

(2) This section shall only be applicable in a city of

the first class in areas agreed upon by the system

administrator and the Secretary of Transportation using the

automated speed enforcement system on U.S. Route 1 (Roosevelt

Boulevard) between Ninth Street and the Philadelphia County

line shared with Bucks County.

* * *

[(q) Expiration.--This section shall expire five years from

its effective date.]

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days. AS

FOLLOWS:

