Senate Bill 748 Printer's Number 982
PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - authorized agent or by mailing a request in writing on the
prescribed form. The hearing may be in person or remotely
through live-stream synchronous video conferencing or similar
virtual presence technology. Appearances in person and
remotely shall be only at the locations, except for remote
hearings, and times set by the system administrator.
* * *
[(k) Expiration.--This section shall expire five years from
the effective date of this section.]
§ 3370. [Pilot program] Program for automated speed enforcement
system on designated highway.
(a) General rule.--A [pilot] program is established to
provide for an automated speed enforcement system on [the] a
designated highway[.] as follows:
(1) A city of the first class, upon passage of an
ordinance, is authorized to enforce section 3362 (relating to
maximum speed limits) by recording violations using an
automated speed enforcement system approved by the
department.
(2) This section shall only be applicable in a city of
the first class in areas agreed upon by the system
administrator and the Secretary of Transportation using the
automated speed enforcement system on U.S. Route 1 (Roosevelt
Boulevard) between Ninth Street and the Philadelphia County
line shared with Bucks County.
* * *
[(q) Expiration.--This section shall expire five years from
its effective date.]
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days. AS
FOLLOWS:
20230SB0748PN0982 - 3 -
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30