Global Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the antimicrobial medical device coatings market research. As per TBRC’s antimicrobial medical device coatings market forecast, the antimicrobial medical device coatings market size is predicted to reach a value of $4 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.2% through the forecast period.

The rising cardiovascular diseases drive the growth of the market over the coming years. North America is expected to hold the largest antimicrobial medical device coatings market share. Major players in the antimicrobial medical device coatings market include AST Products Inc., BioInteractions Ltd., Covalon Technologies Ltd., Royal DSM, Hydromer, BASF SE, Sciessent LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kraton Corporation.

Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Market Segments
1) By Type of Material: Metallic Coatings, Non Metallic Coatings
2) By Device Type: Catheters, Implantable Devices, Surgical Instruments, Other Device Types
3) By Application: Orthopedics, General Surgery, Dentistry, Cardiovascular, Gynecology, Other Applications
4) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Chemicals are used in antimicrobial coatings to prevent pathogen growth by disrupting cellular membranes. In other words, an antimicrobial coating is a chemical substance that is applied to a surface to prevent disease-causing microorganisms from growing. These coatings not only improve the surface's durability, appearance, corrosion resistance, and so on, but they also protect it against disease-causing bacteria.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

