Senate Resolution 136 Printer's Number 984

PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 926, 966

PRINTER'S NO. 984

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

136

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY DILLON, FARRY, ROTHMAN, SAVAL, TARTAGLIONE,

BOSCOLA, FONTANA, KANE, PENNYCUICK, MARTIN, COMITTA, ARGALL,

LAUGHLIN, COSTA, FLYNN AND CAPPELLETTI, JUNE 20, 2023

AS AMENDED, JUNE 27, 2023

A CONCURRENT RESOLUTION

Extending in whole the disaster emergency declared on June 12,

2023, in response to the collapse of the northbound bridge

and severe compromise of the southbound bridge on Interstate

95 in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County.

WHEREAS, On June 12, 2023, the Governor issued a proclamation

declaring a disaster emergency in response to the collapse of

the northbound bridge and severe compromise of the southbound

bridge on Interstate 95 in the City of Philadelphia,

Philadelphia County; and

WHEREAS, On June 11, 2023, a tanker truck fire erupted

underneath a northbound and southbound bridge on Interstate 95

in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County; and

WHEREAS, The fire led to the collapse of the northbound

bridge and severe compromise of the southbound bridge; and

WHEREAS, The subsequent closing of the northbound and

southbound lanes of Interstate 95 has created serious disruption

to transportation and commerce; and

WHEREAS, In addition to the economic impacts, there is

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Senate Resolution 136 Printer's Number 984

