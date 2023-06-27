Inslee appoints Judge John Cooney to Washington Court of Appeals, Division Three

WASHINGTON, June 27 - Today, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Judge John Cooney to the Washington State Court of Appeals, Division Three. He will replace Judge Laurel Siddoway who is retiring July 31.

Cooney has been a Spokane County Superior Court judge since 2013. He has presided over hundreds of trials and overseen proceedings in the county’s therapeutic courts. In 2020 he was the bench’s chief criminal judge. Before being elected to the superior court, Cooney served as a Spokane County District Court judge from 2007 to 2013. He began his legal career practicing criminal defense at the Law Offices of John Cooney & Associates, P.S.

“Judge Cooney has a wealth of trial court experience that will serve him well on the appellate bench,” said Inslee. “He’s a well-respected jurist with a reputation for working hard, and his skills and work ethic will be a welcome addition at the Court of Appeals.”

Cooney is also active in the Spokane area community. He has volunteered as a committee member with the Spokane Marathon (2012-2021) and as race director of the Colbert Autumn Classic Half Marathon (2016-2021). Cooney was active with the Lilac Bloomsday Association (2013-2019), having once been awarded volunteer of the year.

Cooney earned both his bachelor’s degree and law degree at Gonzaga University.

Photo of John Cooney.