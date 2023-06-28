Mini Mall Storage Announce New Summer Deal Offering Customers Their 2nd Month Free On A Selection Of Storage Units In Loveland, Ohio

Loveland, Ohio – Mini Mall Storage has recently announced a new summer deal for its customers in Loveland, Ohio, that offers the 2nd month free on a selection of storage units, including drive up and climate controlled units, as well as outdoor parking for vehicle storage.

A spokesperson for Mini Mall Storage said, “If you’ve been looking for ways to expand the available space of your Loveland, OH, home or business, Mini Mall Storage on Loveland Madeira Road has you covered. With storage options ranging from a closet-sized 5’x5’ unit all the way to massive climate-controlled 22’x42’ garages, you’ll have the room you need for whenever life requires more space.”

At Mini Mall Storage, Loveland, Ohio, customers can find a variety of self storage units that offer secure residential, commercial, and vehicle storage in a range of sizes, including:

5’ x 5’ unit – This storage unit is roughly the size of a walk-in closet and is ideal for holding household clutter, small furniture, and seasonal items.

5’ x 10’ unit – A popular option amongst customers due to its versatility and functionality, this unit is the size of a large shed and can contain various items, from a small apartment to all the furnishings of a bedroom or office.

10’ x 10’ unit – This storage unit is perfect for bulky furniture or equipment and can fit the contents of a one-bedroom home.

10’ x 15’ unit – Another popular choice, this storage unit is great for small families or households and is about the size of a large bedroom, allowing it to fit the contents of a two-bedroom home.

10’ x 20’ unit – If you are in between moves, staging your home for selling, or planning a big remodel, this storage unit can fit the contents of a three- or four-bedroom home.

10’ x 30’ unit – This storage unit is about the size of a large garage and offers enough room to fit the contents of a four- or five-bedroom home.

Mini Mall Storage also offers drive-up accessible units that allow customers to park their vehicle right next to their unit’s door and provides outdoor parking options for storing vehicles, such as RVs, cars, and boats in 22′ and 50′ sizes.

Mini Mall Storage

Mini Mall Storage has been providing customers with secure storage in Loveland, OH and have created a reliable set of safety measures to offer peace of mind. This includes utilizing unique passcode gate systems, digital surveillance cameras, and fully fenced properties.

With the focus on delivering customers a complete storage experience, Mini Mall Storage also offers customers a range of boxes and packing supplies for sale, as well as:

Extended 6 am – 10 pm access hours

Month-to-month leasing

Online payment options, including cash, check, credit or debit card

Additionally, Mini Mall Storage provides climate control storage units that are maintained at an optimal temperature year-round to help customers who are looking to store temperature-sensitive items, such as electronics, paper documents, and wooden furniture, from becoming damaged from temperature fluctuations, as well as from being affected by humidity and water damage.

More information

To learn more about Mini Mall Storage and its new summer deal for customers in Loveland, Ohio, please visit the website at https://www.minimallstorage.com/self-storage/loveland/10900-loveland-madeira-road/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/mini-mall-storage-announce-new-summer-deal-offering-customers-their-2nd-month-free-on-a-selection-of-storage-units-in-loveland-ohio/

About Mini Mall Storage – Loveland

At Mini Mall Storage, we bring the convenience you expect to every facility we own. An easy and convenient experience is at the forefront of our customer service model.

Contact Mini Mall Storage – Loveland

10900 Loveland Madeira Road

Loveland

Ohio 45140

United States

(513) 540-3520

Website: https://www.minimallstorage.com/self-storage/loveland/10900-loveland-madeira-road/