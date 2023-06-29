Automotive Adhesives Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Industry Forecast For 2023-2032

Automotive Adhesives Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Adhesives Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Adhesives Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive adhesives market size is predicted to reach $7.13 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The growth in the automotive adhesives market is due to rise in demand for lightweight, low-carbon emitting vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive adhesives market share. Major players in the automotive adhesives market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Arkema S.A., 3M Company, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., H.B. Fuller Company.

Automotive Adhesives Market Segments

• By Adhesive Type: Structural, Tapes and Films, Threadlocks and Retainers, Liquid Gaskets

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger cars, LCVs, Trucks, Buses, Aftermarket

• By Resin Type: Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylics, Silicone, SMP, MMA, and Other Resin Types

• By Application: BIW, Glazing, Powertrain, Paint Shops, Upholstery

• By Geography: The global automotive adhesives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive adhesives are used as binding substances by automotive equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to bond different substrates of metal, eliminating the need for welding and mechanical bolts, welds, and rivets. Adhesives are lightweight components that are used to join metals, composites, plastics, and other materials together. In the automotive sector, adhesives are used to join various automobile components, such as closures and structural modules. Adhesives in automobile assembly successfully and safely solve important applications that have previously relied on mechanical fasteners (e.g., rivets, welds, screws, and clinches) while giving modern automobiles more design freedom and thus improving the aesthetic appeal of automobiles. Automotive adhesives are frequently utilized in sealing, holding, and structural applications in both the manufacturing and aftermarket of automobiles.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC