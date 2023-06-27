STATEMENT FROM IDVA DIRECTOR TERRY PRINCE REGARDING INA PROTESTS AT THE ILLINOIS VETERANS' HOME AT QUINCY

Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, June 27 - The dedicated staff, including nurses at the Veterans' Home at Quincy, provide the highest level of care and are critical to the quality of life for Veterans in our care. We continue to nurture our partnership with the union to ensure the nursing staff is supported and valued. The Home's leadership consistently works with our nursing team to understand and address concerns as they are brought forward. IDVA is mandated by the state and federal government to maintain a minimum standard for hours of care for each Veteran, and IDVA exceeds those requirements. IDVA is proud that the Veterans' needs are met in a timely manner. The Home's census is aligned with its current staffing to ensure safety for both residents and staff.





In order to meet and exceed staffing requirements, the IVHQ team has been working hard over the past several months to recruit, hire, and train skilled professionals to join the nursing staff. These efforts include widespread postings, job fairs, and marketing in the deeply competitive post-pandemic healthcare workforce. While there is a nation-wide hiring crisis in health care and other industries, IDVA will continue an aggressive hiring campaign to ensure we can serve Veterans seeking care, especially as our $230 million new building is slated to open in 2024.