Drummond comments on GEER spending deficiencies

OKLAHOMA CITY (June 27, 2023) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond made the following remarks today after State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd released the Federal Single Audit of expenditures for SFY 2021. The audit highlights significant problems concerning the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER) spending.

“The audit report is deeply troubling and illustrates the need for an investigative audit of GEER funds, which I requested shortly after taking office. A number of concerning items from the audit will require further investigation. I refuse to tolerate what amounts to a pervasive culture of waste, mismanagement and apparent fraud.”

The investigative audit request is available at https://www.oag.ok.gov/sites/g/files/gmc766/f/documents/2023/ag_audit_re...