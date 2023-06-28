Global Aircraft Actuator Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Aircraft Actuator Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Aircraft Actuator Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s aircraft actuator market forecast, the aircraft actuator market size is predicted to reach a value of $22.66 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global aircraft actuator industry is due to the increase in passenger traffic across the world . North America region is expected to hold the largest aircraft actuator market share. Major aircraft actuator companies include Eaton, Moog Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Safran, Meggit PLC, Woodward Inc.

Aircraft Actuator Market Segments

●By Actuators Type: Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Electric, Electromechanical, Electrohydrostatic

●By Motion: Linear, Rotary

●By Platform: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing

●By End User: Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Other End Users

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The aircraft actuators are used to adjust flight control surfaces such as elevators, rudders, ailerons, flaps, slats, and spoilers. Aircraft actuators are mechanical devices that can transfer and divert motion energy from one form to another. In the aviation sector, actuation systems are used in a variety of ways. It is responsible for everything from cargo bay doors and landing gear to engine components and flight control surfaces.

