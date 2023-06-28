Metal Matrix Composite Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Metal Matrix Composite Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Metal Matrix Composite Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s metal matrix composite market forecast, the metal matrix composite market size is predicted to reach a value of $0.81 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global metal matrix composite industry is due to the growth of the automotive industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest metal matrix composite market share. Major metal matrix composite companies include are 3M, CPS Technologies, GKN Sinter Metals, CeramTec, Ferrotec Corporation, Sandvik, Plansee.

Metal Matrix Composite Market Segments

● By Matrix Type: Aluminum MMC, Magnesium MMC, Copper MMC, Super Alloys MMC, Other Matrix Types

● By Production Technology: Liquid Metal Infiltration, Powder Metallurgy, Casting, Deposition Techniques

● By End-Use Industry: Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Electrical and Electronics, Industrial, and Other End-User Industries

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Metal matrix composites (MMCs) are a class of materials (metals, alloys, or intermetallic compounds) that have been reinforced with particles, whiskers, or continuous fibers. MMCs are excellent substitutes for conventional materials owing to their hardness, specific strength, and creep resistance.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Metal Matrix Composite Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Metal Matrix Composite Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

