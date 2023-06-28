Food Acidulants Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Food Acidulants Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 28, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Food Acidulants Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the food acidulants market. As per TBRC’s food acidulants market forecast, the food acidulants market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.15 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.7% through the forecast period.

Increasing consumption of processed meat is expected to propel the food acidulants global market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major food acidulants market leaders include ADM, Bartek Ingredients, Caremoli, Cargill, Hawkins Watts, Corbion, FBC Industries, Dairy Chem, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Parry Enterprises India Limited, Purac biochem BV, Suntran Industrial Group Ltd., Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd., Jones-Hamilton, Aditya Birla Chemicals.

Global Food Acidulants Market Segments

1) By Type: Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Malic Acid, Other Types

2) By Form: Solid, Liquid

3) By Application: Beverages, Dairy And Frozen products, Bakery, Meat Industry, Confectionery, Other Applications

These types of acidulants are acidic substances that are used as additives and contribute to reducing air, bacteria, fungi, and yeast spoilage, thereby extending the shelf life of food products. These additives further help to stabilize, preserve, maintain pH, and improve food properties. In addition, these additives can preserve food while acting as a gelling agent.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Food Acidulants Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Food Acidulants Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

