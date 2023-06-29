Fingerprint Sensor Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Industry Report For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Fingerprint Sensor Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Fingerprint Sensor Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the fingerprint sensor market size is predicted to reach $11.55 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.3%.
The growth in the fingerprint scan machine market is due to high adoption of biometrics by governments. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest fingerprint sensor global market share. Major players in the fingerprint sensor market include Cogent Systems Inc., Anviz Global, Apple Inc., Egis Technology Inc., Fingerprint Cards.
Fingerprint Sensor Market Segments
• By Type: Area And Touch Sensors, Swipe Sensors
• By Technology: Capacitive, Optical, Thermal, Ultrasonic
• By Sensor Technology: 2D, 3D
• By Application: Consumer Electronics, Government And Law Enforcement, Military, Defense, And Aerospace, Travel And Immigration, Banking And Finance, Commercial, Healthcare, Smart Homes, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global fingerprint sensor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The fingerprint sensor is a type of sensor that is used in a fingerprint detection device to detect fingerprints for biometric authentication to grant the user access to certain information or entry/exit. They are majorly used for their accuracy, better performance, and robustness based on exclusive fingerprint biometric technology. Fingerprint sensors are used in authentication processes.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Fingerprint Sensor Market Trends And Strategies
4. Fingerprint Sensor Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
