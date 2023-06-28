Construction Elastomers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Construction Elastomers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 28, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Construction Elastomers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the construction elastomers market analysis. As per TBRC’s construction elastomers market forecast, the construction elastomers market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.8 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.4% through the forecast period.

The increase in the demand for sustainable buildings is expected to serve as a major driver of the market in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest construction elastomers market share. Major players in the construction elastomers market include The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, SIBUR, Teknor Apex Company, Dynasol Elastomers, Kraton Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation.

Construction Elastomers Market Segments

1) By Type: Thermoset, Thermoplastic

2) By Chemistry: Styrene Block Copolymers (Sbcs), Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (Tpu), Styrene-Butadiene (Sbr), Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (Epdm), Natural Rubber, Acrylic Elastomer (Acm), Butyl Elastomer (Iir), Other Chemistry

3) By Application: Residential, Non-Residential, and Civil Engineering

These types of elastomers are synthetic polymers with elastic properties that are used in the building industry. Elastomers are rubbery materials comprised of lengthy chainlike molecules or polymers that can be stretched to vast distances and still return to their original shape. Elastomers combine the benefits of both plastics and rubber, resulting in a new form that is used in a variety of construction applications. The strong impact and tear resistance of construction elastomers is utilized for roofing sheets and window profiles, building insulation, adhesives, gaskets, and door handle seals.

The Table Of Content For The Construction Elastomers Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Construction Elastomers Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

